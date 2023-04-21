Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure, how the German travel enduro is doing

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Adventure is the “increased” version of the BMW R 1250 Gs, the German icon of the “adventure motorcycle”: it sports a curb weight of 268 kg together with an unexpected dancer’s agility. After all, there will be a reason why it has been the queen of sales for over a decade (only in the last year has it lost first place on the podium), despite having a list price that starts at almost 23,000 euros and quickly reaches 30,000 if you are enticed by the long list of optionals (between Dynamic and Touring packages and trio of suitcases they cost over 2,400 euros and to have the bad voice of the Akrapovic Slip-on terminal as in the model under test you have to spend almost a thousand euros).

Comfortable for two

The secret of the success of the GS is in the successful mix of unmistakable and pleasant aesthetics, a guide suitable for motorcyclists of all experience and great travel comfort, even for the passenger who is treated like a king on the Adventure, also thanks to the rearward position of the suitcases. Of course, when maneuvering from a standstill, the weight and height of the saddle at 91 cm (but it can be lowered to 89, and you can focus on the lowered one) can complicate life a little for shorter riders.

Driveability at the top

The excellent driveability is largely due to the variable valve timing boxer engine, which has a displacement of 1,254 cc: it delivers 136 HP with a maximum torque of 143 Nm; it is always present, regardless of the rpm: it picks up vigorously and is able to extend as few twin-cylinder engines are able to do (the red zone starts around 9,000 rpm); for example, it picks up from less than 2,000 laps without problems. The position and conformation of the engine also help to lower the center of gravity, so that in mixed terrain the Gs Adventure displays surprising agility and proves to be not only comfortable but also very fun, capable of keeping up with many naked bikes. cheeky”.

Lots of electronics

Another noteworthy aspect is the response of the suspensions; the Gs Adventure mounts the Dynamic ESA system which automatically adjusts the suspension for use alone or with a passenger and luggage. Purists complain about the sensation of “floating” and lack of feeling with what is happening under the wheels, but the reality is that the Dynamic Esa is able to interpret and resolve 99.9% of the situations you will find yourself in (the 0.1% is mostly limited to off-road).

The braking system is powerful and well-tuned, with Abs Cornering (“intuits” if the bike is cornering) and braking distribution which distributes the force on the two axles in the most sudden braking; On the other hand, the electronic gearbox can be improved in downshifting which, especially at low revs, proves to be a bit stubborn. In general, there’s a lot of electronics in this bike, but it’s all easy to manage using the controls on the handlebar (the thumbwheel on the left of the handlebar is handy) which operate on the 6.5” color TFT display that can be connected to your smartphone.