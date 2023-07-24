Bmw R 1250 Rs, how is the German sport tourer doing

Listen to the audio version of the article

For over 40 years, the BMW boxer family has included the RS version, synonymous with sporty tourism and sporty driving fun, both between bends and long-distance stages, even as a couple and with luggage in tow. The 2023 model year of the R 1250 Rs has been refined with some electronic improvements and some interesting additions among the options.

What changes

First of all, a new package of standard controls arrives: Abs Pro, dynamic braking control Dbc, i.e. Dynamic Brake Control, to assist in emergency braking which intervenes by reducing the engine torque, the Sport screen that can be selected for the instrument cluster, the SOS button on the right block, and the Pro Riding Modes with the addition of the Eco mode which, via a bar on the display, “advises” the rider on how to ride in order to get the best performance. Small changes also to the calibration of the ESA, the electronic suspension system, and to the electronic gearbox. Other new features concern the equipment and accessories package: the Rs is now offered in a standard version and in two options, the Sport (with single-seater tail and M colour) and Triple Black (the one we tested and photographed) with a dark and elegant livery; for all there are also new completely redesigned LED direction indicators, the 5-volt USB-A power socket (joining the previous 12-volt one) and the intelligent eCall emergency call system. Finally, among the optionals we find the heated saddle and a traditional handlebar to be mounted instead of the clip-on handlebars.

Mechanics confirmed

“Team that wins…”: the legendary 1,254 cc boxerone, capable of 136 bhp, has been confirmed: with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the timing and lift of the valves on the intake side, it gives a considerable thrust in practically all areas of the rev counter, with great elasticity. The chassis is also unchanged and features a trellis frame and sports suspension (upside-down fork and cast aluminum single-sided swingarm with Paralever and progressive Wad shock absorber) and Brembo braking system.

How is it going

On the saddle of the R 1250 Rs, at 82 cm from the ground, it’s comfortable, even for two: there’s plenty of room even for taller riders, who, in the long run, will probably feel the effects of the accentuated angle assumed by the knees, imposed by the fairly high footpegs.

It is a choice linked to the model’s sporting nature, underlined by the two semi-handlebars on which the hands rest without the wrists being too loaded: the torso is erect with the saddle allowing you to move forward and backward and change position. If you intend to travel a long way or use the bike a lot on the way home to work, evaluate the purchase of the optional tubular handlebar, higher and wider which allows you to travel more relaxed and with more space for a bag to be placed on the 18-litre tank. In front of us, the instrumentation is enclosed in the 6.5” color display, while the windshield adjusts, even when moving, to two positions and protects well. One figure clearly outlines the DNA of this BMW: 3.3. These are the seconds needed to go from 0 to 100 km/h (for example, Ferrari does it in 3.4 seconds). The usual arrangement of weights linked to the boxer makes you forget the weight of the German – 243 kg in running order – in the city it maneuvers easily with the only limitation linked to the steering angle limited by the double handlebars.