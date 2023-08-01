Home » BMW raises its estimates for 2023, but fears supply chains and inflation
BMW raises its estimates for 2023, but fears supply chains and inflation

BMW raises its estimates for 2023, but fears supply chains and inflation

BMW Group raised its full-year forecast for earnings margin before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the auto segment, but said it expected continued challenges due to issues on both the supply chains and inflation side in the second half of the year . The automaker’s forecasts mirrored those of competitors like Mercedes-Benz, which also lifted their earnings prospects but warned that the macroeconomic environment will continue to weigh on manufacturing.

BMW said it expects an EBIT margin for its auto division of between 9% and 10.5% versus 8% and 10% previously, and expects robust growth in deliveries, versus a slight earlier forecast. growth, based on a strong order book and improved availability of its premium vehicles.

Preliminary results and adjusted outlook failed to impress markets, with shares down 3.97%, less than the Dax, the Frankfurt index, and the European sector index. Full quarterly results will be released on August 3rd.

The automaker reported preliminary data of a 12.6% group margin on pre-tax earnings in the first half of the year and a 10.6% EBIT margin in the auto segment, helped by higher sales and pricing. BMW’s sales rose 4.7% in the first half of the year compared to last year as supply chain problems caused by factors including the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China dent production.

