Listen to the audio version of the article

BMW responds to Mercedes. A week after the announcement of the restyling of the star rivals GLE and GLE Coupè the Munich brand unveils the updated versions of the X5 and X6. The mid-career restyling focuses both on the exterior design and on updating the passenger compartment, but there are also additional technical aspects and greater electrification of the entire engine range, starting with the refinement of the plug-in hybrid version of the X5.

The aesthetics of the exteriors are updated especially in the details

To update the X5 and X6 to BMW, they resume what was done for the new X1: therefore we find a different treatment of the surfaces and a new cut of the optical groups which, together with the brand new bumpers, are the main differences compared to the current model. At the front, the headlights are 35 mm thinner and have arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The kidney grille is also offered in a backlit variant for the six-cylinder engines.

The new xLine entry level equipment for the X5

In the lower air intakes, on the other hand, we find new vertical elements and a brand new glossy finish, as well as the redesigned LED headlights with an internal X motif stand out at the rear. Standard for all models are the roof bars with in satin aluminum. The entry level set-up of the X5 offers xLine aesthetic customizations. The M Sport package with elements in high-gloss black with a new characterization is standard for all production variants of the X6.

The Curved Display with dual screens makes its debut

The passenger compartment follows the evolution of all the other recent models of the brand. The Curved Display is therefore introduced on the new X5 and X6, which combines the 12.3-inch screen used for the instrumentation with the 14.9-inch infotainment screen, based on the latest generation OS 8.0 operating system. In addition, the console is redesigned with a rocker transmission control and a new graphic motif in front of the passenger. Among the options the head-up display with augmented reality.

The panoramic roof with integrated LED lights

The sports front seats and leatherette finish are standard, while the leather and variants remain optional, such as the panoramic roof with integrated LED lights, the Bowers & Wilkins audio system and the new heating system for the dashboards. doorman and for the cup holder. The range of power units has been renewed to enhance performance and efficiency and offered as standard with the xDrive all-wheel drive.