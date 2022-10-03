Listen to the audio version of the article

The model destined to be the basis for the Superbike World Championship – the S 1000 Rr (born in 2009) – has been thoroughly renewed by BMW for 2023. It starts with the engine, the four-cylinder in-line, which now increases maximum power. at 210 hp at 13,750 rpm, three more than the previous model, with a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Integrating the engine, inclined forward 32 °, as a load-bearing element, is the aluminum bridge frame, the heart of the German superbike: now it has been equipped with some openings in the side areas to optimize lateral flexibility and give the rider greater feeling. , especially at the entrance to the curve. Objective: ever greater driving precision. Also achieved thanks to electronics.

In fact, to get out of curves faster, the dynamic traction control has been revised: the new Slide Control function uses the steering angle sensor and allows you to select two preset drift angles, to regulate and monitor rear wheel slip. when accelerating out of corners, thus allowing the rear wheel to drift. Also contributing to this is the new ABS (Brake Slide Assist) function which allows you to set a specific drift angle when braking while the bike is sliding around corners.

The S 1000 Rr is equipped as standard with the engine brake control and the quickshifter as standard, easily reversible for use on the track. The aesthetics then see a redesigned front, with the winglets (the “whiskers” placed under the headlights) that ensure the best possible contact with the road of the front wheel, especially during acceleration: they generate aerodynamic downforce and therefore an additional load on the wheels, with less tendency of the bike to wheelie and the possibility of detaching later. Three new colors (black, white or red), price from 21 thousand euros.