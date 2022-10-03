Home Business Bmw S 1000 Rr 2023, how the German superbike changes
Business

Bmw S 1000 Rr 2023, how the German superbike changes

by admin
Bmw S 1000 Rr 2023, how the German superbike changes

The model destined to be the basis for the Superbike World Championship – the S 1000 Rr (born in 2009) – has been thoroughly renewed by BMW for 2023. It starts with the engine, the four-cylinder in-line, which now increases maximum power. at 210 hp at 13,750 rpm, three more than the previous model, with a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Integrating the engine, inclined forward 32 °, as a load-bearing element, is the aluminum bridge frame, the heart of the German superbike: now it has been equipped with some openings in the side areas to optimize lateral flexibility and give the rider greater feeling. , especially at the entrance to the curve. Objective: ever greater driving precision. Also achieved thanks to electronics.

In fact, to get out of curves faster, the dynamic traction control has been revised: the new Slide Control function uses the steering angle sensor and allows you to select two preset drift angles, to regulate and monitor rear wheel slip. when accelerating out of corners, thus allowing the rear wheel to drift. Also contributing to this is the new ABS (Brake Slide Assist) function which allows you to set a specific drift angle when braking while the bike is sliding around corners.

The S 1000 Rr is equipped as standard with the engine brake control and the quickshifter as standard, easily reversible for use on the track. The aesthetics then see a redesigned front, with the winglets (the “whiskers” placed under the headlights) that ensure the best possible contact with the road of the front wheel, especially during acceleration: they generate aerodynamic downforce and therefore an additional load on the wheels, with less tendency of the bike to wheelie and the possibility of detaching later. Three new colors (black, white or red), price from 21 thousand euros.

Find out more

You may also like

Borsa Milano closes the first session of October...

International oil prices soared! Saudi Arabia intends to...

250 million copies sold!Apple’s old iPhone 6 second-hand...

No carbon dioxide, Sanpellegrino puts the workers in...

In the first three quarters, only 10 stock...

Gas, Eni: “It is difficult to be confident...

Six batches of Chinese Internet celebrity economists were...

‘I don’t remember a worse time for so...

Japan’s large-scale manufacturing business confidence index continues to...

Super bills push hotels to close

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy