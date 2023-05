BMW 5 Series reaches the eighth generation and brings with it many aesthetic innovations but, above all, in substance: it also becomes electric. The arrival on the market is scheduled for next October. As has been the custom for the past 50 years, the new generation will be produced at the Dingolfing (Bavaria, Germany) production site, where the batteries for the BMW i5, the electric version of the Munich sedan, are also produced.

Bmw 5 Series and i5, photos of the eighth generation Photogallery23 photos View