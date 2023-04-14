Home Business BMW: Susanne Klatten would like more women on the board
BMW: Susanne Klatten would like more women on the board

BMW: Susanne Klatten would like more women on the board

The BMW headquarters in Munich.
dpa

  • Long-standing BMW CFO Nicolas Peter is taking early retirement. The group has already found a successor: Walter Mertl, previously responsible for controlling in the group.
  • During the selection process for suitable successors, the car manufacturer’s supervisory board was buzzing. According to our information, several members are said to have insisted on finding a female successor.
  • According to supervisory board insiders, BMW heiress Susanne Klatten also spoke out in a small group at a meeting for more women on the board.

His departure comes suddenly: BMW CFO Nicolas Peter retires on May 11 at the age of just 60. Peter has been on the board of directors since 2017 and has worked for the car manufacturer for more than three decades. Peter knows the group well, but BMW will not use his experience in the future.

His departure comes at a time when the people of Munich want to reinvent themselves. They are planning a completely new range of models, dubbed the “New Class”. The vehicles should be “Born Electric”, not a conventional 3 or 7 Series with an electric drive, but planned to be electric from the start, with enough space for the drive train and the electric motor. According to our information, the Board of Management is talking about a “historic turning point”, as was the case with the legendary four-cylinder, which the headquarters at Petuelring 130 in Munich is based on. With the engine, BMW rose to become a global brand. The “New Class” is intended to ensure a similarly spectacular change, we learned from management circles.

Klatten’s subtle hint that the BMW board could generally tolerate more women

Apparently they don’t want too much change at BMW headquarters, especially when it comes to a rather sensitive topic: the male-dominated board of directors. So far, with HR director Ilka Horstmeier, only one woman has belonged to BMW’s seven-strong top management. For comparison: At the direct competitor Mercedes-Benz, three women sit on the eight-strong executive board. Some members of the BMW supervisory board see this as a clear deficit. When looking for a successor for Peter, several members have called for a woman to be appointed to the board. This is reported to us by several supervisory board insiders. They had an important supporter: Susanne Klatten. On the fringes of a meeting of the control committee, Klatten is said to have said in a small group that the board could basically tolerate more women.

Klatten acts cautiously at BMW, does not interfere in the operational business, she should also be cautious at supervisory board meetings. No wonder, then, that she did not set this signal during a recorded meeting of the control committee, but subtly on the sidelines of the meeting of the inspectors in small groups. Klatten’s environment emphasizes that the BMW heiress first and foremost looks at the suitability of the candidates. Your statement on the sidelines of the meeting should be understood in general terms.

Two women made it to the last selection round

General or not, Klatten failed to catch on with her subtle hint. One man was awarded the contract: Walter Mertl, previously responsible for controlling in the group. Nobody doubts his suitability and competence, not even the members of the supervisory board, who actually would have preferred to see a woman in the post.

In the end the race was apparently quite close. According to information from Business Insider, two women made it into the final selection round alongside Mertl. Insiders report that it was BMW’s own creation. Members of the control committee are now angry about the missed opportunity to fill the BMW board of directors with more women. Insiders report that the next opportunity will probably not come for a few years.

When asked by Business Insider, a company spokeswoman says that speculation is generally not commented on.

