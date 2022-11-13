Caijing.com Auto News on November 12th, according to CCTV’s “News Network” report, on November 11th, BMW’s new power battery project was signed in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, with a total investment of about 10 billion yuan. This is another major investment by BMW following the completion of the Rida plant in June.

It is reported that the new power battery project is located in the Sino-German (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park in Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone. After the expansion is completed, the center will become the third power battery center of the BMW Group in the world. In 2017, BMW Group established the BMW Brilliance Power Battery Center, whose main business includes battery research and development, production and testing; in 2020, the second phase of the BMW Brilliance Power Battery Center was officially unveiled, becoming the fifth-generation power battery production base for BMW.

In June this year, the BMW Group’s Lida Plant in Shenyang officially opened, which is the first BMW iFACTORY in the world that has been completed and put into production. With a total investment of 15 billion yuan, the Lida plant project is the largest single investment ever made by BMW in the Chinese market; with the commissioning of the Lida plant, the annual production capacity of BMW’s Shenyang production base will increase to 830,000 vehicles, and the Shenyang production base will also Become BMW’s largest production base in the world. Since 2010, the BMW Group has invested more than 83 billion yuan in Shenyang.

In the first nine months of this year, the BMW Group delivered a total of about 592,900 BMW and MINI vehicles to Chinese customers, and sales of pure electric models increased by 65% ​​year-on-year. In the global market, the BMW Group delivered a total of about 1.7479 million vehicles under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands in the first three quarters of this year. Among them, the sales of pure electric models of the BMW and MINI brands performed well, with a year-on-year increase of 114.8%.