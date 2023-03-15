Oliver Zipse receives the highest salary at BMW with around 10.2 million euros. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

BMW boss Oliver Zipse receives by far the highest salary in the group with around 10.2 million euros. Behind the CEO is the top earner of the BMW finance boss Nicoals Peter with around 5.7 million euros. The company was able to increase its sales annual report increase from 111 billion euros to 142 billion euros in 2022

The BMW Annual Report 2022 gives an insight into the finances of the car company from Bavaria. Accordingly, the company was able to increase its sales from 111 billion euros to 142 billion euros and the consolidated profit before tax of 18.6 billion euros is also at a higher level than in the previous year. The positive results are also reflected in the salaries of the company’s top executives.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Management consists of fixed remuneration and variable remuneration such as a bonus, a performance cash plan and shares. The service cost was not taken into account for the total remuneration, since according to the annual report this is not paid to the members of the Management Board. These are the five top earners in the company:

1. Oliver Zipse

The head of the car company also takes home the highest total remuneration. According to the annual report, it was last year 10.152.625 Euro. The qualified engineer has been a member of the BMW AG Board of Management since 2015 and succeeded Harald Krüger as CEO in August 2019.

2. Nicolas Peter

The person responsible for BMW finances has been on the board of the car company since January 2017 and has been loyal to the company for over 30 years. The doctor of law was also able to increase his total remuneration compared to the previous year and received 5.689.801 Euro.

3. Pieter Nota

As a marketing expert, Nota held positions at Beiersdorf AG and Royal Philips before he ended up at BMW. He has been on the board since January 2018 and is currently responsible for the areas of customers, brands and sales. In 2022, Nota received total compensation of 5.458.773 Euro.

4. Milan Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic is also considered a real veteran in the group and has been active in the company for almost 30 years. After passing through various management positions, he joined the board in October 2019 and is responsible for production. According to the annual report, Nedeljkovic received total remuneration from BMW AG of 4.964.449 Euro.

5. Ilka Horstmeier

Horstmeier has remained loyal to BMW since joining in 1995. Before her appointment to the board, she was manager of the BMW plant in Dingolfing – the largest BMW production facility in Europe. In 2022, the Labor Director responsible for Human Resources and Real Estate received total remuneration of 4.929.261 Euro.