BMW will stop making an electric version of the MINI hatchback in the UK, in a major setback for Britain as it tries to transition the auto industry to electric vehicles.

BMW has opted to build an electric hatchback and a small SUV in China through a partnership with Great Wall Motors, while BMW’s MINI plant near Oxford, England, will restart production of convertibles from 2025, a BMW spokesman said. It is reported that in November last year, BMW announced that it will start production of MINI electric vehicles at a new factory in Jiangsu in 2023.

BMW will stop making electric MINIs at its Cowley plant in Oxford, The Times previously reported. “The Oxford factory will always be MINI’s home, but it’s not ready for electric cars and needs refurbishment and investment,” said Stefanie Wurst, MINI’s new head low efficiency.

More than a fifth of MINI’s 200,000 electric vehicles a year are produced at the Cowley plant. Cowley has been the headquarters of the brand for the past 60 years. While the plant will stop producing electric vehicles in 2023, it will continue to produce gasoline and diesel models until 2030. Electric vehicle production at the plant is not expected to resume anytime soon, as Wurst said in an interview that it “couldn’t provide a specific date for the resumption of electric vehicle production at the plant.”

Wurst also pointed out that the company will use the assembly line platform developed by Great Wall Motors when it re-produces the MINI electric car in the UK, and the existing production line will be dismantled as part of the company’s major future renovation plans, but no specific date has been set. It is reported that the move could lead to 3,000 job losses.

Britain is home to Europe’s first mass-produced electric vehicle, but the country is falling behind other countries in cultivating a production base for batteries and electric vehicles. It is reported that Britishvolt, a battery manufacturer that the British government has committed to invest in, has been in talks to sell its main battery factory. In addition, total UK car production has also been falling.