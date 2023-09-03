BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the concept that anticipates the models of the future, makes its debut at the Monaco Motor Show

Listen to the audio version of the article

What will the BMWs of the future be like? To find out, you need to carefully observe the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, a concept car that anticipates the style and technologies of future models from Munich. Ready for its debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, scheduled from 4 to 8 September, the German concept shows a new stylistic course, with large surfaces and few distinctive lines. So goodbye to the maxi grilles of many current models marketed by BMW, often criticized by European customers. In addition to an exponential leap in technology and connectivity, the electric concept is mated to new BMW eDrive technology which includes newly developed round battery cells, with an energy density more than 20% higher than the previously used prismatic cells . The sixth generation of eDrive technology will improve the charging of Neue Klasse models by up to 30%, as well as increase their range by up to 30%. Thanks to all these improvements, the overall efficiency will increase up to 25%.

BMW new class

We took a close look at the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and appreciated a clear and elegant design, which partially reveals what will be seen on the future generation of Elica cars. Details such as the generous wheel arches, the set back glass surface and the inclined “shark nose” front end will become distinctive features. Moving on to the headlights, a three-dimensional animated light effect will initiate an interaction between the driver and the car as they approach. This will be complemented by welcome messages at the bottom of the windows when the automatic door unlocking is activated. At the rear are 3D printed light elements that are spread across multiple levels and controlled to create a feeling of strong depth. The rear area is the one that left us most perplexed on the occasion of the first reveal dedicated to the press, due to certainly unconventional lines in the current automotive scene.

Bmw Vision Neue Klasse, all the photos of the electric concept

Photogallery19 photos

View

Interni Bmw New Class, Bmw iDrive

Another novelty comes from the interior, characterized by great stylistic cleanliness and the presence of analogue controls reduced to a minimum. Man-car interaction takes place via the BMW Panoramic Vision, the Central Display and the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel. No full-width screens on the dashboard or big screens anywhere. The information will first be projected at the base and across the full width of the windscreen. Seen live, it has all the potential to become a copied technology (as in the case of the iDrive “knob” on the central tunnel) also by other manufacturers. With the “My Modes” it will be possible to change the visual and performance setting of the car, starting from the Sport one. The solution for fastening the seats to the floor with a single bracket is interesting, a choice made to increase the legroom of those sitting in the second row. The interior design, devoid of chrome or leather, helps optimize the carbon footprint. Produced in the Debrecen plant entirely without fossil fuels, the Neue Klasse is made with extensive use of raw and secondary materials produced with low carbon dioxide emissions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

