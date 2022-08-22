Listen to the audio version of the article

The CES 2023 is certainly not around the corner, but this has not prevented the echo of Bmw Oliver Zipse from confirming that the brand will present two different and unprecedented vehicles at the most important international hitech fair. Speaking on a conference call, Zipse anticipated them like this. “In January 2023 we will unveil a car with a digital vision at Ces as the NEXTGen will debut in Las Vegas. The two models will be a showcase of the digital experience undertaken so far by BMW, both in terms of new cars and as a partner for technology players from all over the world ”.

The vision of mobility in 2040 anticipated to Ces 2023

Little is still known about the vehicles mentioned by Zipse, but BMW had anticipated in recent months that the concept will be characterized by a digital vision that anticipates the mobility hypothesized in 2040, defining it as a metaverse experience that associates the car with the digital future. The concept that leads back to NEXTGen, on the other hand, is more mysterious, but it is true that BMW has used the hashtag #NEXTGen to refer to everything or almost everything, from the BMW iX, to the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 and to the Mini Vision Urbanaut and up to to announcements about autonomous driving and a 5 Series EV prototype.

The Neue Klasse will instead debut at the IAA in Munich 2023

In addition to talking about their plans for CES, CEO Zipse also anticipated that BMW will provide a glimpse into what BMW defines the Neue Klasse at IAA 2023, better known as the Munich Motor Show, heir to the Frankfurt show that has debuted for the first time in 2021. The second edition, being the event held every two years, will kick off on 5 September 2023 and the concept that BMW intends to preview in Munich will be the first of a new generation of models that they will start arriving on the market starting in 2025.

The new generation of electric will be produced in Hungary

For now it is known that the new models arriving will be based on a brand new architecture and produced in an iFactory in Hungary in 2025, with the first prototypes of the Neue Klasse estimated to arrive in August 2024. In addition, BMW has clarified that for these models is developing a new generation of batteries that will have optimized cell chemistry. The first details on the new battery technology will be revealed later this year, while for now BMW have said that the progress should significantly lower costs.

Level 3 autonomous driving on the 7 Series battery

For the end of this year, BMW is also planning to launch the electric version of the X1, signed iX1, to which the battery-powered variant of the 3 Series with long wheelbase will also be added, destined, however, exclusively to China, but which anticipates the future version for international markets, including Europe of course. Finally, on the first i7 battery-powered 7 Series that will debut by the end of the year, the new Tech Stack package will be used with the main driver assistance functions that will allow level 3 automated driving.