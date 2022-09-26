Home Business BMW X1: everything you need to know about the third series, now also electric
BMW X1: everything you need to know about the third series, now also electric

BMW X1: everything you need to know about the third series, now also electric

The new BMW X1 reaches its third generation and does so with a long list of innovations starting with the debut of the all-electric version. Increased by 6 centimeters compared to the past, reaching an overall length of 4.50 meters, the new X1 increases the space on board, thus aiming to become a real alternative to larger premium models. In addition to the zero-emission version baptized iX1, the BMW X1 is expected in the dealership in combination with traditional petrol and diesel engines, with light hybridization and plug-in hybrid units. A radical change also on board, where the new Curved Display debuts, flanked by two 10.25 ”screens for the instrumentation and 10.7” for the infotainment.

New BMW X1

Aesthetically The upright front gives the BMW X1 a more incisive presence, with the slim LED headlights, the large almost square Bmw kidney grille, the X-shaped lines that widen to the sides and the chrome strips in the air intake inferior. Adaptive LED headlights with matrix high beams and pulsating direction indicators and variable light distribution are available as an option. All model variants are equipped with 17-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. 18-inch light-alloy wheels are fitted to xLine and M Sport cars, although these models are also available with 19-inch and – a first for X1 – 20-inch wheels. There is a choice of two solid and ten metallic shades for the exterior paintwork, including, for the first time, a Frozen paint option from BMW Individual.

BMW X1 interior

Thanks to the increased external dimensions, life on board becomes easier thanks to the greater centimeters available to passengers. In addition to the abundant number of storage compartments, by opening the tailgate you will have a variable space between 540 and 1,600 liters (490 and 1,495 liters for the phev) to which the optional sliding sofa with 13 centimeters excursion can be added. The dashboard is dominated by the Curved Display, made up of 10.25 and 10.1 ”side-by-side screens from which to manage the BMW Operating System 8 naturally equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Among the novelties there are also new My Modes modes and the augmented reality function is available as an option.

Bmw X1 2023, engines

At launch in October 2022, it will be possible to choose between two petrol and two diesel engines. These will be mated to a seven-speed Steptronic gearbox with dual clutch as standard and, depending on the model, the drive will be front or all-wheel. Next will come the electric iX1 xDrive30, two. phev and two mild hybrids 48 volts. Specifically, the 18i and 18d sDrive diesels will be available at launch, driven respectively by the 1.5 three-cylinder petrol engine with 136 horsepower and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel with 150 hp, and versions at the top of the list xDrive23i petrol and 23d diesel with the 2.0 mild hybrid four-cylinder 218 and 211 horsepower

In November, the BMW X1 sDrive20i and xDrive20d will arrive, both mild hybrids and respectively 1.5 three-cylinder with 170 horsepower and 2.0 four-cylinder with 163 hp. The plug-in hybrid versions will debut in December, powered by the 1.5 three-cylinder turbofan combined with the electric unit in the 245 hp 25e xDrive and 326 hp 30e xDrive versions with electric range up to 90 kilometers.

