The BMW X1 turns the page and with many innovations, an offer of engines that meets every need and stylistic, functional and technological innovations is in line with all the latest cars of the German house. In addition, offering three less powerful two-wheel drive versions and six variants with xDrive all-wheel drive as well as three trim levels (base, X-Line and MSport), it aims to meet very different needs. A goal that is also aimed at with the multi-energy offer of engines that ranges from the debut from the endothermic ones, to the light and plug hybrids up to the electric one.

Bmw X1, the prices of all versions



This version is called iX 30 xDrive, it is powered by a powertrain with 313 horsepower formed by two electric motors, it is capable of moving under the thrust of electrons up to 400 kilometers and is on sale at prices ranging from 57,200 to 61,150 euros, according to the staging. The extensive electrification of the species does not preclude the presence of three versions, all front-wheel drive, with 3-cylinder turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines.

They are the sDrive18i with 116 horses and 20i with 156 horses whose price lists start at 39,700 and 42,900 euros respectively, while the 18d version with 150 horses is on sale at prices starting at 41,700 euros. The line-up of the electrified X1s with 48V mild-hybrid technology starts with the xDrive23i variants with 218 horsepower proposed starting from 48,200 euros and xDrive20d with 163 horsepower and 23d with 211 horsepower for sale, respectively, at prices starting from 46,900 and 49,800 euros . The X1 plug-in hybrids 25e xDrive with 245 horses and 30e xDrive with 326 horses whose price lists move from 48,700 and 51,200 euros. It should be added that all the X1 in the MSport set-up have adaptive suspension as standard.

Bmw X1, larger and more spacious than the previous one



The new X1 stands out from the previous one both for the line generated by a design that balances the relationship between smooth surfaces, an aggressive expression of the front end impressed in particular by the large vertical grille and the muscular sides, both for the dimensions superior to those of the previous X1. . In fact, the new model is 4.50 meters long, 1.84 meters wide and 1.64 meters high. The intertwining of these measures, the design of the bodywork and the increase in the wheelbase up to 2.69 meters together with the minimalist and minimally invasive style furniture determines a spacious interior even at the rear, as well as a larger trunk than that of the previous X1. with a capacity ranging from 500 to 1,545 liters.

Bmw X1, lots of digitalization and many innovations



In the cockpit, the new X1 extends the range of action of the large widescreen introduced by the native electric BMWs, consisting of the 10.25 “configurable instrument display and the 10.7” driver-oriented display of the infotainment system, which integrates the 5G standard. Digitization is based on the BMW 8.0 operating system, knocks out many physical buttons as well as the knob with which the infotainment is managed on many BMWs, allows you to activate many functions in a simple way even through voice commands, continuously connects the car with the world and interacts wirelessly with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.