BMW is about to launch the restyled version of the mega suv X7 produced in the USA. This is a typical mid-career upgrade, but in the case of the high-wheeled flagship it promises to be the most complete of any other BMW to date, which will ensure the mighty SUV is 5.15 meters long. , 2 meters wide and 1.81 meters high not only a new charm, but also the change of pace four years after the market debut in view of the many upcoming competitors.

The aesthetic innovations derived from the new 7 Series

With a modified front design, including large split headlights and a top-of-the-range M60i xDrive with an illuminated grille, the X7 now demonstrates clear visual ties to the recently unveiled new 7 Series. For the first time on any BMW, buyers can have 23-inch wheels, and even more comprehensive styling packages are planned. These are M Sport and M Sport Pro which add a touch of sporty audacity to the outside thanks to the bumpers with a new shape, as well as a series of black accents to further embellish them.

The interior offers BMW’s latest infotainment

The interior has also been significantly modified. The redesigned dashboard features a curved digital panel, as on the iX, paired with the 12.3-inch instrument display with 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, all controlled by BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software. Air conditioning controls, meanwhile, have given way to a set of easy-to-use touchscreen icons while driving. Roominess of course continues to be one of the main attractions of the X7. The choice always offers 6- or 7-seater layout.

Three mild hybrid engines available at launch

At the time of launch, expected immediately after the summer, there will be three engines available, all 48-volt mild hybrids, with all-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission. It starts with the 3-liter 6-cylinder turbodiesel of the 40d credited with 352 hp, while a step higher is the 6-cylinder petrol of the 40i which instead has 380 hp. At the top of the range is the high-performance M60i with a 4,400 cc 530 hp V8 engine capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 in just 4.7 seconds.

The technical equipment for driving dynamics

To manage the inertia of the more powerful version, BMW has equipped the M60 with both active anti-roll bars, as well as four-wheel steering to which the optionally available M Sport Package Pro is added. The dynamics of the other versions can be completed with the xOffroad package. The range of colors available is also extended with 40 colors offered as part of the BMW Individual personalization program, including for the new passenger compartment.