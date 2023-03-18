Listen to the audio version of the article

Out of the box, sometimes alien in style and proportions with spaceship interiors. After all, the BMW XM is not an ordinary car, which can easily be placed in a category that limits and defines it. It’s true, it’s a big SUV, but it’s also almost a coupé. Imposing and huge, with the space (and comfort) of a flagship and, here’s the beauty of it, the exuberant performance of a thoroughbred sports car made possible by a plug-in hybrid V8 engine that unleashes 653 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. We went to test it preview, in Arizona, among suggestive landscapes, even mountains and snow and long desert straights: places where sinking the accelerator, however, can cost dearly, because it is known, in the States, the police are not tender with excessive speeds and BMWs XM is a “beast” that is difficult to keep calm and tame.

Let’s start with the name XM: two letters (unusual scheme for BMW), where X indicates that it belongs to the SUV family and M obviously stands for M Motorport, i.e. the division of the German company that develops the best performing cars. and XM, among other things, celebrates the 50th anniversary of “M GmbH” and does so with a completely new project that does not derive from other BMWs. It was born from a project born from a blank sheet and is in fact, if we exclude the 1978 M1, the first car developed directly by M Motorsport. It is not a super-vitaminized variant of, for example, one of an X6.

Bmw XM, the photos of the 653 horsepower plug-in hybrid mega SUV Photogallery12 photos View

XM is a completely separate mechanical animal from the rest of the Bavarian range and is also the first “M” with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Produced in Spartanburg in South Carolina, in the famous factory born for the X range of SUVs, it boasts a powertrain called “M Hybrid” composed of a 4,400 cc TwinPower Turbo V8, with an enthralling sound, 489 HP and 650 Nm, and an electric motor 197 hp and 280 Nm inserted in the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The system is mated to M xDrive all-wheel drive featuring the new 4WD Sand mode for driving on sand. The powertrain is operated with modes Hybrid, Electric ed eControl. also the function Setup allows the driving modes relating to the engine, chassis and braking system to be parameterised, which are then recalled in M ​​Mode. And two red buttons in the steering wheel rim allow you to activate the sportier settings. The electric motor is powered by a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. The house declares a distance in zero-emission mode of more than 80 km (the figure speaks of 82-88 km depending). In EV the maximum speed (limited) to 140 km/h. While consumption, with a charged battery, is equal to 1.5-1.6 l/100 km with emissions of 33-36 g/km of CO2.

Despite the possibility of driving at zero emissions, the XM is certainly not chosen to save fuel: right from the first meters the car is enthralling and exciting despite its size and is designed to offer true «M» performance in a form factor comfortable SUV and flagship interior with plenty of space in the rear “lounge”. Behind the wheel, the car expresses the dynamism of a thoroughbred sports car: fast, dynamic, it always puts you at ease despite its size. Xm, in fact, is 5.1 meters long, 1.75 meters high, boasts a wheelbase of 3.1 meters and, weighing approximately 2.8 tons, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds per a top speed of up to 250 km/h which becomes 270 with the optional M Driver’s Package (2,550 euros). With adrenaline to spare, challenge the most popular supersuvs that perhaps it would be better to call high-wheeled sports cars and among these we find above all the Audi Q8 RS and its cousin Lamborghini Urus.

Even on the roof pavilion, the XM interior takes up the prismatic motifs present in some details of the bodywork. The dashboard is dominated by the dual display inserted in a slightly curved panel consisting of a 12.3-inch screen for the instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch infotainment system with System 8 software and compatibility, including wireless, with Android Auto and CarPlay. Prices start at 181,500 euros, but you can easily reach the ceiling of 200,000 by accessing the list of options and customizations such as rims from 21 to 23 inches. The spectacular, and in our opinion indispensable, 5,000 euro B&W audio system stands out.