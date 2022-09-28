Listen to the audio version of the article

The BMW XM, a project born from a blank sheet of paper, was conceived to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M division, the one that has always taken care of the best performing BMWs. But not only is it also the first M with an electrified M Hybrid powertrain. Finally, it will be produced in Spartanburg in South Carolina at the American BMW factory with deliveries scheduled for spring 2023. The XM is a plug-in hybrid SUV that opens a new course for the M range: its powertrain will then be used. for other models and the stylistic ideas of the model will inspire the BMW but also the M of the future.

Style and performance will inspire future BMW M.

The XM has a style with extreme geometric lines that make it even more imposing and aggressive. The optical groups are divided into two parts, the air intakes are very large and the gold finishes characterize the double kidney and other details with a strong contrast with the glossy black of other elements. The sides are highlighted by the large-diameter alloy wheels, from 21 to 23 inches and the edge of the windows that detaches from the belt line, while behind the hexagonal exhausts that are arranged vertically do not go unnoticed.

Exclusive interior with hybrid-specific controls

The cockpit is just as new because it focuses on two different environments: the front area is dedicated to driving and the rear M Lounge. The dashboard offers the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard with head-up display and double curved 12.3 and 14.9 inch screens. Specific are the new commands dedicated to the management of the powertrain, namely Hybrid, Electric and eControl and the Setup button for configuring the parameters relating to the engine, chassis and braking system which are then recalled in the M Mode. The pavilion with its prismatic motif and the lighting obtained with 100 LEDs, the Vintage leather and the 1,500 Watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround system are also unusual for a truly unique environment.

The powertrain is a 653hp, 800Nm plug-in hybrid

The M Hybrid powertrain features a 4,400 cc TwinPower Turbo V8 unit with 489 hp and 650 Nm and a 197 hp and 280 Nm electric motor in the M Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission. The system generates a total of 653 hp and 800 Nm and is combined with M xDrive all-wheel drive featuring the new 4WD Sand mode for driving on sand. Despite 5.1 meters in length, 1.75 in height, 3.1 in stride and 2,785 kg in weight, the XM accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds for a top speed of up to 250 km / h or 270 with the optional M Driver’s Package. The 25.7 kWh battery allows you to travel 82-88 km with a maximum speed limited to 140 km / h, also declares a consumption of 1.5-1.6 l / 100 km in addition to 33-36 g / km of CO2.

A more extreme version will arrive in the course of 2023

Charging takes place through the 7.4 kW on-board system, and in both Electric and Hybrid driving modes the BMW IconicSounds Electric adds a unique soundtrack developed to make driving more engaging. To manage such performance, the chassis features electronically controlled suspensions, 48V active bars with Active Roll Control and rear steering axle as standard. In the course of 2023 the XM will be offered in the Label Red version, the most extreme destined to become the most powerful production BMW ever produced. The powertrain will reach 748 hp and 1,000 Nm based on a variant of the V8 engine from 585 hp and 750 Nm without however changing the electrical part of the XM with further extreme performance.