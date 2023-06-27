Home » BNetzA wants to approve thousands of kilometers of electricity highways by 2025: Newspaper for municipal economy
Business

BNetzA wants to approve thousands of kilometers of electricity highways by 2025: Newspaper for municipal economy

by admin
BNetzA wants to approve thousands of kilometers of electricity highways by 2025: Newspaper for municipal economy

To a large extent

So far, progress has only been “visible in individual line sections,” said Müller, with a view to the currently still low number of approved routes. “But from next year we will be issuing building permits on a large scale.”

After the approvals, the construction follows and then the commissioning – it will take a while until that happens. A total of around 14,000 kilometers of high-voltage lines are to be built in Germany in the coming years. The Federal Network Agency is responsible for the larger projects that run through several federal states. The other routes are a matter for the state authorities.

Electricity highways controversial

Most of the electricity highways will run underground. Nevertheless, in some places there is criticism and concerns from citizens’ initiatives, which have threatened lawsuits. This is one reason why the expansion of high-voltage lines in Germany, which has long been demanded by federal politicians and the economy, has been progressing rather sluggishly. With the figures now published, the Federal Network Agency wants to underline that the approvals will soon pick up the pace. (dpa/jk)

See also  Awakening the Lion, Caltagirone plan succeeds in its intent and the Generali title has been flying to the top since 2008

You may also like

Cybersecurity, here are the 4 reasons why it...

Honor China CMO Jiang Hairong issued a long...

Taxi, the tender for double guides and revision...

German fashion group wants to close most of...

Raw materials, agreement for Italy-France-Germany cooperation

The semi-annual report performance pre-increased share came the...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Polls: Brothers of Italy goes down, the League...

Qualification of people with little education

Start up, Jet HR was born by collecting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy