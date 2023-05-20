Home » BNP nuovi Memory Cash Collect No Autocall
Business

BNP nuovi Memory Cash Collect No Autocall

by admin
BNP nuovi Memory Cash Collect No Autocall

BNP Paribas announces the issue of a new series of Memory Cash Collect certificates on single shares with an annual duration. The new issue offers potential bonuses with memory effect on a monthly basisequal to a yield between 0.56% (6.72% pa) and 1.40% (16.80% pa) and, at maturity, protection of the nominal capital in the event of declines in the underlying share up to 40%.

The operation

The new Memory Cash Collects make it possible to obtain premiums with a memory effect on the monthly valuation dates even in the event of a negative performance of the underlying share, provided that the share price is equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, which is between 40% and 70% of the initial value.

If the Certificates reach maturity (December 12, 2024) they are envisaged two possible scenarios:

  1. if the price of the underlying share is equal to or above the Premium Barrier level, the Certificate repays the Notional Amount plus the memory premium;
  2. if the price of the underlying share is below the Barrier level at Maturity, the Certificate pays an amount proportional to the negative performance of the underlying share (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

The list of 23 new products

The new Memory Cash Collects are distinguished by the underlying which, after a series of issues on baskets of securities, returns in this issue to be on single equities, European and Americansuch as Netflix, Meta, Tesla and some of the major Italian listed companies such as Eni, UniCredit, Nexi, Leonardo, Intesa Sanpaolo, Stellantis, Tenaris, Enel and Pirelli.

See also  The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government focuses on Lin Wu's emphasis on promoting the integration and development of the industrial chain, innovation chain, and promoting the continuous development of enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger when he contacted companies and project research.

More information on the BNP Paribas Cash Collect range is available at https://investments.bnpparibas.it/investment-products/cash-collect/.

You may also like

Turkish voters in Germany go to the polls...

Pensions increases: exceptional revaluations for retirees. Here’s how...

The service reform of the whole life cycle...

Private leasing under 100 euros: These 3 deals...

3D printed wrist prosthesis, new mother avoids amputation...

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan for G7 summit

The critical minerals of the energy transition

Are the bank failures over yet?U.S. Treasury Secretary...

Funny video: Flight attendant makes passengers laugh

The fruit juice factory is haywire, the Trebbiano...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy