BNP nuovi Memory Cash Collect No Autocall

BNP Paribas announces the issue of a new series of Memory Cash Collect certificates on single shares with an annual duration. The new issue offers potential bonuses with memory effect on a monthly basisequal to a yield between 0.56% (6.72% pa) and 1.40% (16.80% pa) and, at maturity, protection of the nominal capital in the event of declines in the underlying share up to 40%.

The operation

The new Memory Cash Collects make it possible to obtain premiums with a memory effect on the monthly valuation dates even in the event of a negative performance of the underlying share, provided that the share price is equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, which is between 40% and 70% of the initial value.

If the Certificates reach maturity (December 12, 2024) they are envisaged two possible scenarios:

if the price of the underlying share is equal to or above the Premium Barrier level, the Certificate repays the Notional Amount plus the memory premium; if the price of the underlying share is below the Barrier level at Maturity, the Certificate pays an amount proportional to the negative performance of the underlying share (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

The list of 23 new products

The new Memory Cash Collects are distinguished by the underlying which, after a series of issues on baskets of securities, returns in this issue to be on single equities, European and Americansuch as Netflix, Meta, Tesla and some of the major Italian listed companies such as Eni, UniCredit, Nexi, Leonardo, Intesa Sanpaolo, Stellantis, Tenaris, Enel and Pirelli.

More information on the BNP Paribas Cash Collect range is available at https://investments.bnpparibas.it/investment-products/cash-collect/.