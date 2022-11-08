As a signatory of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, BNP Paribas Asset Management is committed to supporting the objectives of eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions and supporting investments aligned with these objectives by 2050. A commitment that is not only formal, but now well defined in the Net Zero Roadmapits roadmap for the gradual alignment of portfolio investments to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

BNPP AM’s initial commitment covers a perimeter of 250 billion euros, equal to 50% of its assets under management, and involves customers, investee companies, industry colleagues, policymakers and civil society. The aim is to increase the share of assets included in its commitments and to strengthen its goals to reach net zero by or before 2050. The sustainability in fact, it is not new to BNP Paribas AM, which has always had a green DNA (and brand), including the famous claim “sustainable investment for a changing world”, Which outlines the typical investment approach of the asset manager aimed at obtaining sustainable long-term returns on the solid foundations of quality assets.

The virtuous path of BNP Paribas AM in sustainability

In fact, the company has been actively working on ESG investments since the launch of its first SRI fund in 2002. In 2015 it then committed itself to contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the Paris Agreement in the fight against climate change, while in 2019 it formalized the its approach towards sustainable investments with the publication of the Global Sustainability Strategy, in which it committed itself to “make a substantial contribution to the energy transition towards low-carbon solutions“. Finally, in November 2021, he strengthened that commitment by becoming signatory of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiativean international group of asset managers committed to supporting the goal of net greenhouse gas emissions of zero by 2050.

BNP Paribas AM’s focus on long-term sustainability materializes in the associated efforts under the stewardship activities and in that of his own operations and corporate culturealso externally (relations with customers, companies and markets in which it invests).

The Net Zero Roadmap under the lens

Specifically, BNPP AM’s Net Zero Roadmap is based on 10 commitments:

Reduce the carbon footprint of its investments by 30% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030 (taking 2019 as a reference basis); Align its investments with the “net zero” objective, aiming to invest 60% of its assets within the considered perimeter by 2030 in companies that are already reaching “net zero”, or that have already adopted or are adopting a strategy aligned with ‘objective. The commitment is to increase this percentage to 100% by 2040; Abandon coal by 2030 in the European Union and OECD countries and by 2040 in the rest of the world; Increase investment in thematic solutions related to climate and the environment; Involving customers in the transition to net zero emissions investments; Supporting corporate initiatives aimed at climate change and the achievement of net zero emissions by 2050 by voting; Involve companies on the issue of “net zero”; Support national and international climate policies aligned with the “net zero” objective; Reduce its operational footprint, improve energy efficiency and use more green energy; Periodically report on their progress to inform stakeholders.

The comments of the managers of BNP Paribas AM

Sandro PierriCEO of BNPP AM, comments:

“The society we live in is moving more and more towards a future of net zero emissions. As a sustainable asset manager, we too must transition our investments towards this perspective, in a way that can combine industry-leading financial returns for our investors and positive real-world impacts. We believe that moving to a low-carbon, environmentally conscious and fairer economy is essential to ensure the long-term sustainability of capital markets. Our ability to deliver long-term sustainable returns to our clients depends on it“.

Jane CraftsmanGlobal Head of Sustainability of BNPP AM, comments: