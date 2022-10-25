BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has launched a new thematic ETF on the Italian market that offers investors exposure to companies that have a lower potential impact on biodiversity than comparable companies. This is the BNP Paribas Easy ESG Eurozone Biodiversity Leaders PAB, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 25 October, which adopts an index aligned with the objectives of the Paris COP and is classified as Article 9 pursuant to the SFDR.

The fund replicates the index Euronext ESG Eurozone Biodiversity Leaders PAB, consisting of approximately 60 Eurozone stocks selected on the basis of the potential impact of issuers on biodiversity, calculated using the Iceberg Data Lab’s “Corporate Biodiversity Footprint” score. The companies in the portfolio, which are included in the Euronext Eurozone 300 Index, are identified on the basis of a “best in class” methodology which selects 30% of the companies in each sector. Companies subject to disputes under the UN Global Compact principles or operating in sectors such as controversial weapons, coal mining, uranium, shale gas or tobacco production are automatically excluded.

An ETF to protect the terrestrial ecosystem

In response to the growing interest of investors in the goal of sustainable development number 15 of the United Nations which aims to “protect, restore and promote a sustainable use of the terrestrial ecosystem”, this new fund enriches BNPP AM’s range of thematic ETFs, which already covers low-carbon emissions, circular economy, blue economy, innovative medical technologies , green hydrogen and sustainable bonds. It also complements BNPP AM’s active management solutions, which include the BNP Paribas Ecosystem Restoration fund, which is invested in companies globally engaged in the restoration and conservation of natural capital.

The fund’s launch also extends BNPP AM’s recent partnerships with Iceberg Data Lab, I Care & Consult and CDP, to develop frameworks for the analysis and measurement of potential negative impacts on biodiversity by portfolio companies. It contributes to the BNPP AM biodiversity roadmap, a key stage of which was the recent publication of the biodiversity footprint of housing investments. More generally, it is part of the sustainable development policy of the BNP Paribas group, committed to the conservation of biodiversity through its adhesion to the Act4nature initiative, which aims to mobilize companies in favor of nature.

“A quarter of the planet’s species are in danger of disappearing by 2050, and half of the world‘s GDP is threatened by the progressive degradation of nature. This new ETF offers clients the opportunity to invest in companies whose biodiversity impact is potentially less than that of their peers, while meeting stringent requirements regarding the exclusion of fossil fuels and the reduction of carbon intensity. . This launch reaffirms BNPP AM’s leadership position at European level in ESG thematic index management “commented Denis Panel, Head of Multi Asset, Quantitative & Solutions at BNPP AM.