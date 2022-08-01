BNP Paribas has issued a new series of Certificate Airbag Cash Collect on baskets of shares, with potential annual premiums of between 8.40% and 26.80% paid on a quarterly basis e maturity of three years.

The new series of Cash Collect Airbags is characterized by the presence ofMemory effect on premiums and Airbag effect.

Thanks to the Airbag effect at maturity, in the event of a negative performance of the underlying beyond the capital protection barrier, the Certificate will generate a better performance, albeit negative, than that of a Cash Collect Certificate without the Airbag Effect, or rather to direct investment in the underlying itself.

Memory effect

The Airbag Cash Collect Certificates therefore make it possible to obtain potential rewards with a memory effect on the quarterly valuation dates even in the event of a negative performance of the shares that make up the basket, provided that the price of the share with the worst performance is higher than or equal to the Airbag Level of its initial value.

If on the quarterly valuation dates, starting from the sixth month of the life of the product, all the shares in the basket are quoted at a value equal to or greater than the initial value, the Certificate expires prematurely and the investor receives the nominal value plus the premium quarterly and any bonuses not previously paid (“Memory effect”).

Expiry scenarios

If the Certificate expires (22/07/2025) I am there are two possible scenarios:

– In the event that the listing of all the shares that make up the basket is equal to or higher than the Airbag Levelthe Certificate reimburses the face value plus the quarterly premium and any previously unpaid premiums (Memory Effect);

– If, on the contrary, the listing of at least one of the shares making up the basket is lower than the Airbag Level, the Airbag Effect is activated and the Certificate reimburses an amount commensurate with the value of the worst performing share multiplied by the Airbag Factor. The Airbag Factor is equal to 1.6667 (or 100/60) for the Certificate with Airbag Level 60% and equal to 1.8182 for the Certificates with Airbag Level 55%.

Ad exampleif at maturity the worst share value in the basket is equal to 50% of its initial value and the Airbag Level is equal to 60%, the Certificate will reimburse the investor an amount equal to € 83.83, i.e. € 50 multiplied for 1.6667.

The redemption value shown is to be considered if the Aribag level is equal to 60% of the initial value.

“The Airbag Cash Collect Certificates are an innovative tool particularly suitable for this period of great uncertainty on the markets, as they allow the investor to enjoy additional capital protection, without giving up periodic bonuses with a Memory effect. Comment Luca ComunianDistribution Sales, Global Markets of BNP Paribas, which continues, “assuming that, at maturity, even a single security in the basket is below the Airbag Level, the negative effects of the possible reductions of the underlying are contained thanks to the Airbag Effect , which allows you to limit losses compared to an investment in a classic Cash Collect certificate or in the underlying itself. “

The new Cash Collect Airbags

More information on the BNP Paribas Airbag Cash Collect range is available at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/