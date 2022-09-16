BNP Paribas announced the issue on the EuroTLX (MTF) sub-fund of Borsa Italiana of the Tracker Certificate Open End on the index Bloomberg Metaverse Net Return (EUR) (ISIN: XS2422069596), which allows you to linearly replicate the performance of the underlying index investing in the metaverse.

Focus on the long term

In detail, the Trackers are certified barrier-free and without a fixed maturity (therefore defined as Open End), and are particularly suitable for investors looking for medium-long opportunities term on those sectors affected by systemic and structural changes. In particular, this innovative certificate allows you to focus on the metaverse, the phenomenon that integrates physical and digital reality and which is revolutionizing the ways of participation and interaction in everyday life, at all levels.

The metaverse intercepts and encompasses some great ones mega trend contemporaries such as social networks, online gaming in 3D, augmented reality and the creation of multimedia content by users, creating 3D and social worlds in which users can live and interact. Although its development is quite recent, according to the most recent estimates it is expected that the growth rate of the revenues it generates will be around 50% per year for the next decade, while Bloomberg Intelligence has estimated that by 2024 the market related to this sector will be worth 800 billion dollars, and for McKinsey its value could grow up to $ 5 trillion by 2030.

Il Bloomberg Metaverse Index

The new BNP Paribas Open End Tracker Certificate offers investors the opportunity to capture the growth opportunities of companies in this sector, thanks to the replication of the Bloomberg Metaverse Net Return index, an index that includes 20 companies belonging to the Technology, Retail and Media industries and who are at the forefront of researching and implementing metaverse services.

Companies are selected on the basis of an aggregate score based on the evaluation of three factors: market capitalization, liquidity and thematic suitability. The Open End Tracker Certificate and the underlying index are denominated in Euro and does not have a predetermined maturity (Open End), however investors will be able to buy and sell the same at any time thanks to the listing on the EuroTLX sub-fund of Borsa Italiana and the presence of BNP Paribas as market maker, which guarantees its liquidity.

“Once again, our bank confirms its leadership in offering cutting-edge investment products and themes, capable of intercepting and anticipating new market trends that will shape the future,” he comments Luca Comunian, Distribution Sales, Global Markets Italy of BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking, who continues, “the phenomenon of the metaverse and its disruptive effects are increasingly attracting the attention of investors, who however often fail to obtain the right exposure on a such a transversal theme. The launch of the Open End Tracker Certificate on the Bloomberg Metaverse Net Return Index (EUR) allows us to satisfy this need, offering our customers the possibility of intercepting the companies that are protagonists of the metaverse revolution through a certificate listed on the Italian market, which therefore the classic characteristics of an investment in a listed product “.