BNP Paribas announces the issue on Borsa Italiana’s SeDeX (MTF) of a new type of Investment Certificate. It’s about the Switch to Protection Cash Collect on stock baskets which make it possible to obtain potential premiums of between 0.70% (8.40% pa) and 1.30% (15.60% pa) of the Nominal Value with memory effect on the monthly valuation dates even in the case of of the shares making up the basket provided that the price of the worst share in the basket is equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier Level (which varies from 40% to 60% of the respective initial value).

Switch to Protection mechanism

The Switch to Protection mechanism allows, under certain conditions, to receive monthly bonuses starting from the second year regardless of the performance of the shares in the basket, in addition to the reimbursement of the invested capital at maturity. In particular, the Switch to Protection mechanism is activated if in the first year of life of the Certificate, i.e. from 8 February 2023 to 8 February 2024, the listing of all the shares making up the basket was on all the valuation dates daily equal to or greater than the Switch Barrier level.

Therefore, if the aforementioned conditions are met, the investor receives the monthly premium starting from the monthly valuation date following the one in which the Switch to Protection mechanism is activated, regardless of the performance of the shares in the basket. Furthermore, upon maturity, the Certificate repays the invested capital.

Early repayment and maturity scenarios

Starting from the first year, the Certificate may expire prematurely if on the annual valuation dates the quotation of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the respective initial value. In this case, the investor receives the invested capital and any monthly premiums, with memory effect.

Furthermore, at the end of the first year, if the listing of all the shares making up the basket has been equal to or higher than the Switch Barrier level on all the daily valuation dates, i.e. from 8 February 2023 to 8 February 2024, activates the Switch to Protection mechanism and the Certificate pays the monthly premium, starting from the monthly valuation date following the one on which this mechanism is activated, regardless of the performance of the shares making up the basket. Furthermore, upon maturity, the Certificate repays the invested capital e pays the monthly premium regardless of the performance of the shares that make up the basket as long as the Switch to Protection mechanism is activated.

At maturity, if the Certificate has not matured early, there are two possible scenarios:

if the price of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or greater than the Maturity Barrier level or if the Switch to Protection mechanism is activated, the Certificate repays the invested capital and pays the monthly premium, with a memory effect of any previously unpaid premiums;

or if the Switch to Protection mechanism is activated, the Certificate repays the invested capital and pays the monthly premium, with a memory effect of any previously unpaid premiums; if the listing of at least one of the shares making up the basket is below the Maturity Barrier level and the Switch to Protection mechanism is not activated, the investor receives an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock in the basket (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

The list of new products

The baskets of the 10 new Certificates are constructed to allow the investor to take a position through a single instrument on some of the most important financial and industrial companies or by following a thematic approach, allowing focus on stocks from different economic sectors. Among the underlying securities we find not only the blue chips of Piazza Affari but also the European giants and some big names on Wall Street.