BNP Paribas new Bonus Cap barriers up to 60%

BNP Paribas expand its offer Bonus Certificate available on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. The 21 new products have as underlying shares and indices covering various sectors, offering the investor a wide range of opportunities to enter the stock market and focus on stocks and indices that show more resilience in a context characterized by profound uncertainty like the current one.

How Bonus Caps work

The most interesting aspect of this issue is constituted by the typical structure of the Bonus Cap Certificates, which allows to obtain a potential premium at maturity (Bonus) even in the event of moderate declines in the value of the underlying up to the level of the Continuous Barrier, set between 70% and 60% of the initial value of the underlying.

Another important feature are the two different maturities that meet the protection and return needs of investors over a short-term time horizon. In front of one maturity in 7 or 13 months, the new Bonus Caps offer potential rewards of between 7% and 32% of face value. In fact, this type of certificate, thanks to the fairly deep barrier, manages to exploit volatility to its advantage, a particularly useful feature in the current context of uncertainty.

The conditions for cashing the prize

Compared to the traditional direct investment in shares, Bonus Caps therefore allow you to optimize your portfolio with a view to diversification. At maturity, the investor will receive the nominal value plus a premium ranging from 7% to 32% of the nominal value if during the life of the Certificate the value of the underlying is higher, equal to or lower than its initial value, but is always above the Continuous Barrier level.

If, on the other hand, during the life of the Certificate, the value of the underlying has been equal to or below the Continuous Barrier level at least once, there are two possible scenarios at maturity (December 2023 and June 2024): if the value of the underlying is equal to or greater than its initial value, the investor receives the nominal value plus an amount commensurate with the performance of the underlying, with a maximum value equal to the Cap; if the value of the underlying is lower than its initial value, the investor receives an amount commensurate with the performance of the underlying, resulting in a total or partial loss of the invested capital.

Bonus Certificates are aimed at an investor who believes that a certain stock can hold over the life of the certificate a “lateral” trendi.e. within a given range. In this case, at maturity the investor earns the bonus, i.e. obtains a pre-established return on his investment. Because of these characteristics, savers from a bond market with very modest returns also resort to Bonus Caps, but who do not yet feel prepared to invest directly in equity markets, characterized by a higher level of risk.

The list of new products

More information on the BNP Paribas Bonus Certificate range is available at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/investment-products/bonus/