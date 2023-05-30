BNP Paribas Premi Fissi Cash Collect Callable

BNP Paribas announces the issue on the SeDeX market of Borsa Italiana of a new series of Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premium Certificates on equity baskets, with a three-year duration (with expiry on May 26, 2026). The new products include a fixed monthly premium between 0.70% and 1.45%regardless of the performance of the underlyings making up the basket.

The novelty of the “Callable” option

An important novelty that characterizes this issue is the possibility for investors to receive an early redemption of the Certificate at 100% of the Notional Amount starting from the ninth month: from 23 February 2024, in fact, on a monthlyIssuer has the right to Call Early the Certificate giving investors at least 3 business days’ notice.

If during the life of the Certificate this scenario does not occur, at maturity, if the listing of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or greater than the Barrier level (ranging from 40% to 50% of the initial value of the underlyings), the Certificate repays the Notional amount and pays the fixed monthly premium; if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is below the Barrier level, the Certificate pays the fixed monthly premium plus an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst of the underlyings (with consequent loss, partial or total, of the Notional amount).

The investor receives a fixed premium guaranteed at the end of each month, while the possibility of early repayment allows you to benefit from an optimization of the yield. Furthermore, investors may consider the Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premiums as an attractive solution to diversify their portfolio by investing in equities from different sectors, such as banking, insurance, energy, travel or technology.

The Certificate on Banco BPM and UniCredit

For example, the product on Banco BPM and Unicredit (ISIN: NLBNPIT1Q6D4) pays a fixed premium of 0.82 euro of the Notional amount on a monthly basis, regardless of the performance of the underlyings. Starting from the ninth month, the Issuer has the option of exercising the Early Redemption option: in this case the Certificate matures in advance and pays, in addition to the monthly premium, the notional amount (100 euro). Conversely, if the Issuer does not exercise the Early Redemption option, the Certificate pays a premium of €0.82 until its natural maturity.

Expiring, if the quotation of all the securities making up the basket is greater than or equal to the Barrier Level, the Certificate expires and pays, in addition to the monthly premium, the notional amount (100 euro). If the price of at least one of the underlyings is instead lower than the Barrier Level, the Certificate expires and pays a premium of 0.82 euro, plus an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst of the underlyings, with consequent partial or total loss of the Amount Notional.

The list of new products

“We are thrilled to introduce this new range of Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premium Certificates on equity baskets, which combines a guaranteed fixed premium with the possibility of early call at the option of the Issuer. Therefore, both the fixed monthly premiums and the early repayment option are not linked to the performance of the underlying. In this phase of the market, callability allows us to offer even more efficient Cash Collect products, i.e. with deeper barriers and/or higher potential returns” he commented. Luca ComunianDistribution Sales, Global Markets Italy di BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking.

ISIN SHARES UNDERLYING INITIAL VALUE EXPIRY BARRIER MONTHLY BONUS NLBNPIT1Q6D4 Unicredit 19,126 € 9,563 € (50%) 0,82% (9,84% P.A.) BPM Bank 3,963 € 1,9815 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6E2 Unicredit 19,126 € 9,563 € (50%) 0,80% (9,60% P.A.) Intesa Sanpaolo 2,342 € 1,171 € (50%) Mediobanca 10,175 € 5,0875 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6F9 Pirelli 4,830 € 2,415 € (50%) 0,90% (10,80% P.A.) Tenaris 12,300 € 6,15 € (50%) Leonardo 11,020 € 5,51 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6G7 Eni 13,364 € 6,682 € (50%) 0,80% (9,60% P.A.) Enel 6,031 € 3,0155 € (50%) Intesa Sanpaolo 2,342 € 1,171 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6H5 Stellar 15,238 € 7,619 € (50%) 0,85% (10,20% P.A.) STMicroelectronics 41,520 € 20,76 € (50%) I connected 7,774 € 3,887 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6I3 Tenaris 12,300 € 4,92 € (40%) 0,88% (10,56% P.A.) Unicredit 19,126 € 7,6504 € (40%) Salvatore Ferragamo 14,800 € 5,92 € (40%) STMicroelectronics 41,520 € 16,608 € (40%) NLBNPIT1Q6J1 Moncler 61,200 € 30,6 € (50%) 0,70% (8,40% P.A.) Salvatore Ferragamo 14,800 € 7,4 € (50%) Ferrari 269,500 € 134,75 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6M5 General Insurance 18,105 € 9,0525 € (50%) 0,80% (9,60% P.A.) Axa 27,860 € 13,93 € (50%) Aegon 4,429 € 2,2145 € (50%) Ageas 41,290 € 20,645 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6S2* Macy’s 14,770 $ 5,908 $ (40%) 1,40% (16,80% P.A.) farfetch 5,320 $ 2,128 $ (40%) Zalando 30,090 € 12,036 € (40%) NLBNPIT1Q6Q6* Repsol 13,345 € 6,6725 € (50%) 0,90% (10,80% P.A.) Occidental Petroleum 59,680 $ 29,84 $ (50%) Valero Energy 112,500 $ 56,25 $ (50%)

ISIN SHARES UNDERLYING VALUE INITIAL BARRIER A EXPIRATION AWARD MONTHLY NLBNPIT1Q6K9* American Airlines 14,070 $ 7,035 $ (50%) 1,12% (13,44% P.A.) Easyjet 499,900 GBp 249,95 GBp (50%) Air France-klm 1,667 € 0,83375 € (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6L7* Carnival 11,040 $ 4,416 $ (40%) 1,10% (13,20% P.A.) Tripadvisor 15,650 $ 6,26 $ (40%) Booking 2637,490 $ 1054,996 $ (40%) NLBNPIT1Q6T0* Alphabet 122,560 $ 49,024 $ (40%) 1,37% (16,44% P.A.) C3.Ai 27,160 $ 10,864 $ (40%) NLBNPIT1Q6N3* Amazon 114,990 $ 57,495 $ (50%) 1,05% (12,60% P.A.) Meta 246,740 $ 123,37 $ (50%) Tesla 185,770 $ 92,885 $ (50%) NLBNPIT1Q6O1* Sunrun 16,640 $ 6,656 $ (40%) 1,45% (17,40% P.A.) Solardedge Technologies 288,950 $ 115,58 $ (40%) Sunnova Energy 16,230 $ 6,492 $ (40%) NLBNPIT1Q6P8* Barrick Gold 17,750 $ 8,875 $ (50%) 0,85% (10,20% P.A.) Kinross Gold 5,050 $ 2,525 $ (50%) Freeport-mcmoran 34,680 $ 17,34 $ (50%)

