BNP Paribas (rating: S & P’s A + / Moody’s Aa3 / Fitch AA-) has issued two new euro-denominated mixed rate bonds with a maturity of 3 years and 5 years respectively on the MOT segment of Borsa Italiana.

The October 2025 EURO Mixed Rate Bond (ISIN XS2436031533) pays quarterly coupons calculated at a fixed annual interest rate of 3.5% gross for the first year; starting from the second year, it pays variable quarterly coupons, calculated at an annual interest rate equal to the 3-month EURIBOR rate, with a minimum of 2% and a maximum of 4% gross per annum. If the reference rate assumes a value of less than 2%, the annual variable rate will be equal to this minimum value (ie, 2%). Conversely, if the reference rate assumes a value higher than 4%, the annual variable rate will be equal to the maximum value (ie, 4%).

The October 2027 EURO Mixed Rate Bond (ISIN XS2436031616) pays quarterly coupons calculated at a fixed annual interest rate of 4.5% gross for the first year; starting from the second year, it offers variable quarterly coupons, calculated at an annual interest rate equal to the 3-month EURIBOR rate, with a minimum of 2% and a maximum of 4.5% gross per annum. If the reference rate assumes a value of less than 2%, the annual variable rate will be equal to this minimum value (ie, 2%). Conversely, if the reference rate assumes a value greater than 4.5%, the annual variable rate will be equal to the maximum value (ie 4.5%).

Both mixed rate bonds in EURO issued by BNP Paribas (among the top banks by capitalization in the Euro zone, with CET1 Ratio equal to 12.2%) are listed on the MOT segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, where they will be tradable continuously thanks to liquidity provided by the market maker BNP Paribas. The nominal value which coincides with the minimum lot is 1,000 euros.

At the respective expiration dates, scheduled for 13 October 2025 and 13 October 2027, the full repayment of the nominal value.