Board Chairman of Brilliance China Investigated by ICAC, Reorganization Plan Approved

Brilliance China Chairman Investigated by ICAC; Reorganization Plan Approved for Trading Resumption

Gelonghui, August 8 – Brilliance China (01114.HK) has announced that its Board Chairman, Wu Xiaoan, is currently being investigated by the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). The investigation is in relation to suspected violations of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, Chapter 201 of the Laws of Hong Kong. On August 3, 2023, the ICAC executed a search warrant at Brilliance China‘s Hong Kong office, and Wu was subsequently detained. However, he was released on bail without charge on August 4.

The company’s board of directors emphasizes that the ICAC investigation has not had any significant negative impact on the group’s operations so far. They state that the business continues to function normally, and that they will seek legal advice regarding the investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, Brilliance China will provide further updates in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

In other news, Brilliance Auto Group Holdings Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of Brilliance China, has informed the company that the Shenyang Intermediate People’s Court has approved the Brilliance Reorganization Plan. Unfortunately, no specific details regarding the reorganization have been disclosed at this time.

Brilliance China intends to closely monitor the progress of the reorganization and will inform shareholders and the public of any major developments through separate announcements. The company also states that, apart from the disclosed information, the board of directors is not aware of any other unpublished inside information.

Additionally, Brilliance China has submitted an application to the Stock Exchange to resume trading in the company’s shares starting from 1:00 p.m. on August 8, 2023.

