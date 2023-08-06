Home » Boating goes full throttle and finance is back on board
Boating is experiencing a moment of controlled euphoria. Order backlog reaching up to 2027/28 (even if a physiological contraction is observed on the horizon), accounts on the rise (net profit in the first six months of 2023 of the ferretti Group at 40.9 million, +36.8%; di Sanlorenzo at 39 million, +20.3%), good performance on the Stock Exchange and, last but not least, a very interested eye again from finance.

The operations follow one another. The entry of the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund Pif into Azimut/Benetti, but also the acquisition of control of Princess Yachts, the largest luxury boat builder in Great Britain, by New York-based KPS Capital Partners. Furthermore, in the United Kingdom, there had already been a transfer of shares in the capital of Fairline, another historical brand, between the RiverRock funds and the London-based Hanover Investors. And again, returning to Italy, where perhaps the current phenomenon is more evident given the wealth of brands, the recent acquisition of the majority of Cantiere del Pardo by Calzedonia, which takes over from Wise Equity, the Milanese asset management company founded by Paolo Gambarini and Michele Semenzato who had invested in 60% of the d shipyard in 2020. Then, leaving the shipbuilding industry, here is the entry of the Italian investment fund and Armònia a year ago of the stake in the Quick group, an Italian player in the production and marketing of equipment for pleasure boating. And before that, Permira’s entry into Click Boat, the leading French boat rental platform in Europe, supported by the US Boat Group.

History has its recourses and even this financial interest was already seen in the nautical sector. Especially in the period between 2000 and 2008, of great boom in the sector (then, the crisis). But the nature of this investment rush then was different than it is today. At the time, the market suffered from speculation, leasing itself was a speculative tool, while today we are seeing a truer interest in finance. Also because the solidity and maturity of the nautical industry is well founded.

In short, finance has noticed the good momentum of boating and wants to ride it. To make money, of course. But, indeed, in a truer way. Even with marriages longer than the normal horizons of the funds (3-5 years), investing in the expansion of shipyards, financing research & development which today has the task of designing the yachts that will come in ten years and guiding the energy transition – yes also see the entry of Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and Rina Spa in this light -. Funds no longer look at boating with a speculative lens, shipyards choose new partners not because they are suffocated by debt, but to share a common path. Of growth and development. —

