Bob Iger rejects sale of Disney

The quarterly figures that Iger presented on Wednesday afternoon, California time, were mixed. Although the second largest media group in the world after Comcast was able to increase its sales by four percent to $22.3 billion. However, while a profit of $1.4 billion was posted in the same quarter last year, this time it posted a loss of $460 million. Responsible for this are the high expenses for video streaming services such as Disney +, the competition to Netflix, Apple TV + and Amazon Video. It is true that the losses here were reduced by at least half a billion dollars compared to the same period last year. But it still incurred $512 million in misery. However, the number of streaming subscribers shrank with the expenditure. Globally, it fell 7.4 percent to 146.1 million, driven primarily by shrinkage in Asia. But Disney+ subscriptions also fell in the US and Canada, albeit only by 300,000 to 46 million.

