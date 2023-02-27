Pd, Boccia: “It will be a new left with Schlein at the helm”

Francesco Boccia enjoys the success of Elly Schlein. The coordinator of the motion of the new secretary of the Pd he even takes a few pebbles off his shoe afterwards the outcome of the vote. “Schlein – Boccia tells Corriere della Sera – works for unite the progressivesto hold together for the first time the wide left. Bonaccini he tried to unite everyone starting from the reformist area. From tomorrow we all work together. The country needs one Pd to go back to being a magnet of a coalition alternative to the right. Once again the magic of the primaries has been accomplished. A party that comes from a hard defeat is positively shaken by its own people. The analysts 600 thousand were expected it’s not twice as many arrived.

“In regions – continues Boccia al Corriere – such as the Puglia we are at least on the numbers of 2019, in a time in which politics is hard to be perceived as the solution to the complexities we experience. When Read has agreed to lead the Democratic Party, in a difficult moment such as the resignation of Zingarettihe knew its contradictions, which came out when it fell Draghi. The break of the alliance with 5 Stars he made us lose the election. If Schlein will move on from the renzism? That story is a piece of the distant past. At the time of the right in Palazzo Chigi, it serves a new left. Now we unite and work together to bring back the Pd first partyby European“.

