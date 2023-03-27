In theory, the regional legislature ends in 2025 but the vote is not excluded as early as next year. Here because

Francesco Boccia, former minister for regional affairs and autonomy in the Conte II government, is preparing to become the new group leader in the Senate of the Democratic Party. So he chose the new secretary Elly Schlein and, barring twists given the secret ballot, Boccia – a loyalist of Schlein – will lead the patrol of Dem senators at Palazzo Madama.

However, according to rumors coming from Bari, the real medium-long term goal of Boccia, born in Bisceglie on 18 March 1968, would be to become president of the Puglia Region. In this way the mayor of Bari would be cut off Antonio Decaro who, like Governor Michele Emiliano, sided with the Dem primary Stefano Bonaccini.

The regional elections were held in 2020 and therefore the term naturally expires in 2025. In a recent council meeting, as was leaked in the local newspapers, Emiliano has assured his councilors that he intends to reach the end of the legislature, therefore in 2025. But the situation is fluid, especially after the changes in Rome with the primaries. And it is by no means excluded that the current president decides to stand as a candidate in next year’s European elections. What would happen in that case?

Subscribe to the newsletter

