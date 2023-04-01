air traffic

Bodensee-Airport has taken off with the summer flight schedule Friedrichshafen Airport has started its summer operations. This means that destinations in the Mediterranean region will again be flown to.

A holiday plane takes off from Bodensee-Airport Friedrichshafen. to the south. PD

Lake Constance Airport has started its summer flight schedule. This means that various travel destinations around the Mediterranean are again included in the flight program. Friedrichshafen Airport has announced that there will be flights to the airports of Antalya, Mallorca, Crete and Rhodes several times a week from Friedrichshafen this summer. In addition, there are also some special trips by various tour operators in the flight plan.

With up to four daily Lufthansa departures from Friedrichshafen, more than 300 destinations in 95 countries can be reached via the Frankfurt hub in the summer. In addition, Wizz Air is expanding the range of flights to Skopje from two to three departures a week. The low-cost airline flies to the capital of North Macedonia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Wizz Air flies twice a week to Tuzla in Bosnia.

“We used the winter to recruit and train new employees, especially in the areas of handling, the fire brigade and airport security, so that we are well prepared for the summer season,” says Claus-Dieter Wehr, Managing Director of the Friedrichshafen Airport.