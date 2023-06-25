Home » Bodensee-Airport is climbing again
Bodensee-Airport is on the rise again – the corona crisis is not quite over yet

The grounding of the pandemic is still lagging behind at Friedrichshafen Airport. The company also just flew past bankruptcy. However, the number of passengers increased by 165 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Lake Constance Airport experienced a lot of turbulence during the Corona period. The airport recovered last year. According to Flughafen Friedrichshafen GmbH, 239,550 passengers used Bodensee-Airport in 2022, which corresponds to an increase of 165 percent over the previous year. That is 70 percent of the volume in relation to the pre-Corona year 2019, it is said.

