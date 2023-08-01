aircraft technology

Bodensee-Airport sets course for the climate – Whisper-quiet instead of noise and emissions: electricity for aircraft on the ground for one day

Special batteries supply aircraft without emissions at Friedrichshafen Airport. The auxiliary engines of the planes can remain switched off. The first battery has already arrived.

The first 4.2 ton battery for powering aircraft on the ground has arrived at Bodensee-Airport Friedrichshafen.

PD

The plane is stationary, the engines are off, but there is still noise and exhaust emissions on the apron: the plane has to be supplied with electricity while it is on the ground. So far, this has been done using mobile power generators with diesel engines. But there is another way: A new generation of battery ground power devices is now being tested at Bodensee-Airport Friedrichshafen. These are completely silent and have such a large capacity that they can power the aircraft all day long.

The batteries are special batteries that, unlike lithium batteries, do not self-ignite and are therefore particularly safe on the aircraft.

The first device weighing 4.2 tons has now arrived at Lake Constance Airport. Manufacturer is Guinault. According to the communiqué, the French are a long-standing partner of the airport and the international market leader for these aircraft ground power supplies. Guinault is also a manufacturer of aircraft air conditioning units, which means that the aircraft’s auxiliary engine can remain switched off even in hot summers or cold winters.

“This is another important step taken by the airport operating company in the direction of CO2 neutrality,” says Suanne Helle, environmental and sustainability manager at Lake Constance Airport. In addition to the gradual conversion of the company’s fleet to electric vehicles and the replacement of the lamps in the airport buildings and on the airport grounds with energy-saving and resource-saving LED lamps, the use of battery-operated ground power devices is important in order to further reduce CO2 emissions.