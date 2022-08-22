On August 22, the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Intelligent Expo”) was held at the Chongqing International Expo Center. This year’s Smart Expo continued the theme of “Intelligence: Empowering the Economy and Adding Color to Life”, attracting more than 500 exhibitors from nearly 20 countries and regions around the world. As a global IoT innovation enterprise, BOE (BOE) made a stunning appearance at the Smart Expo with the latest technological achievements in display, IoT and other fields, fully demonstrating the scientific and technological strength of the “Internet of Things on Screen” strategy to empower thousands of application scenarios.

BOE (BOE) at the 2022 Smart Expo

This time, BOE (BOE) presented an unparalleled technological feast to the audience through immersive experience areas such as technology area and scene area. In the technical area, exhibits equipped with three major technology brands of BOE (BOE) ADS Pro, f-OLED and α-MLED all appeared, including the first 8K ultra-high-brush large-size display product: 75-inch 288Hz 8K display; the first large-scale display Size folding notebook product: 17.3-inch OLED folding notebook; and leading Mini LED display product: 86-inch glass-based active Mini LED 4K display. Among the many exhibits, the industry’s first 27-inch low-carbon display equipped with ADS Pro technology is particularly eye-catching. It can achieve a 24Hz low-brush energy-saving display while achieving a smoother viewing effect; it can also automatically adjust the backlight according to the ambient illumination. Brightness, which integrates healthy eye protection, low carbon and environmental protection; in terms of AIoT technology, BOE (BOE) 8K ultra-high-definition video image quality enhancement solution has also attracted a lot of attention. This solution relies on the leading AIoT technology system. Perform high-definition, high-resolution automated processing, and the image restoration efficiency is 2-3 times higher than that of manual work. The film sources processed by AI fully meet the broadcast standards of ultra-high-definition channels in the field of radio and television, and effectively solve the problem of lack of ultra-high-definition content. It is worth mentioning that BOE’s “Ultra HD Video Quality Enhancement Solution” was selected into the “Ultra HD Video Typical Application Case List” jointly identified by the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the General Office of the State Administration of Radio and Television this year. “, was rated as a typical application case in the field of culture, education and entertainment, with strong promotion value.

In the scene area, BOE has brought a series of IoT solutions such as smart parks, smart travel, smart office, smart finance, and industrial Internet to empower the construction and development of the digital economy. Among them, the smart park solution provides IoT intelligent services for park management on the basis of smart screens, and realizes the business scenario of “one screen for management”. For park managers, data reading and function quick operation can be directly realized. For tourists, the one-stop park guide screen is associated with 10 business subsystems such as ticket reservation, catering reservation, and hotel service, which can realize 30 closed-loop functions such as inquiry, reservation, payment, guidance, and notification within 0.2 seconds; smart travel solutions Relying on the BOE (BOE) omnimedia management and control platform, the solution is characterized by “AIoT + digital media”, and can provide efficient, safe and reliable IoT solutions for subway media operations. In May 2022, the platform has been implemented in Chengdu Metro; in the industrial Internet exhibition area, BOE (BOE) has demonstrated the whole industry chain industrial Internet solution covering data collection, intelligent analysis and scene application. Various production factors in each link are connected to achieve digital and refined management, improve capacity utilization, greatly reduce costs, and achieve efficient upstream and downstream collaboration. It is understood that the BOE industrial Internet platform has provided a wealth of solutions for many industries, promoting customers to improve quality, increase efficiency, reduce costs and reduce storage, and inject the driving force into the digital transformation of the industry; for large-scale events, BOE (BOE) The opening ceremony of the world‘s top ice and snow events provides a giant “snowflake” device independently developed and designed, through a single-pixel controllable special-shaped display device with a very narrow light-emitting surface in the industry, in order to realize the creative concept of “sparkling like a diamond” for the torch platform. At the site of the Expo, the audience can also enjoy the restored miniature version of “Snowflake” up close, which has also become a highlight of the Expo.

In addition, BOE (BOE) has deployed a smart exhibition system based on AIoT technology throughout the exhibition area. All equipment can be remotely controlled by “one-click” through mobile terminals, effectively realizing green energy management. Through the AI ​​passenger flow analysis technology, a heat map can be generated in real time, the global passenger flow status can be viewed on the screen, and the passenger flow can be counted in real time, so that operators can formulate business strategies in a targeted manner. At the same time, the system can provide early warning of crowded areas in a timely manner and provide a comprehensive security guarantee, which can be widely used in smart finance, smart retail, smart parks and other fields.

More than innovation, sharing the future. BOE (BOE) continues to open up a new picture of the digital economy, expand the boundaries of smart IoT application scenarios, make cities more convenient, make wisdom more warm, and provide people with a more convenient, safe and happy high-quality life.