The Bank of England it raised interest rates by 25 basis points and updated its projections on the British economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of raising the Bank’s main rate by a quarter point from 4.25% to 4.5%, reiterating its commitment to taming stubbornly high inflation. In its accompanying monetary policy report, the Bank of England’s CPM also updated its growth and inflation forecasts and no longer expects the UK economy to enter a recession this year.