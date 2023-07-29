Home » BoE signs former Fed Bernanke
Business

BoE signs former Fed Bernanke

by admin
BoE signs former Fed Bernanke

The Bank of England has announced that former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will lead a review of its economic forecasts. This choice appears to be a response to criticisms of the slowness with which the British central bank has acted to contain inflation.

Bernanke, who led the US central bank through the global financial crisis until 2014, will back an external probe into the BoE’s approach to forecasting and monetary policy

“The review will allow us to step back and reflect on where our processes need to adjust in a world where we increasingly face significant uncertainties,” said BOE Governor Andrew Bailey.

Bernanke’s appointment comes after the Bank of England faced criticism from politicians and economists for failing to predict the major rise in the inflation rate. The cost of living in the UK rose as much as 11.1% last year following the end of pandemic lockdowns, the war in Ukraine and a shortage of workers, which led to large increases in wages and prices .

See also  Greece - Again protests in Greek cities after devastating train accident

You may also like

Fired Twitter exec: That’s what it was like...

Sweet Ann Cakes Celebrates Sweet Pink Weekend with...

US Stock Market Soars as Fed’s Core PCE...

Russian “Ikea”: New clone of the furniture chain...

Eni goes on the stock market after quarterly...

Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Does your bank pay...

The holidays are coming and petrol and diesel...

Secret Tesla project: This is behind the “Diversion...

Quantitative Tightening: what happens with QE in reverse...

This is how Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy