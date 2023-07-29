BoE signs former Fed Bernanke

The Bank of England has announced that former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will lead a review of its economic forecasts. This choice appears to be a response to criticisms of the slowness with which the British central bank has acted to contain inflation.

Bernanke, who led the US central bank through the global financial crisis until 2014, will back an external probe into the BoE’s approach to forecasting and monetary policy

“The review will allow us to step back and reflect on where our processes need to adjust in a world where we increasingly face significant uncertainties,” said BOE Governor Andrew Bailey.

Bernanke’s appointment comes after the Bank of England faced criticism from politicians and economists for failing to predict the major rise in the inflation rate. The cost of living in the UK rose as much as 11.1% last year following the end of pandemic lockdowns, the war in Ukraine and a shortage of workers, which led to large increases in wages and prices .

