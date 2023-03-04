Home Business BOE supply iPhone 15 broken dream: still use Samsung – fast technology – technology to change the future
The iPhone 15 series, which will be launched in half a year, may not use BOE’s screens.

According to DigiTimes citing The Elec,BOE originally planned to supply LTPS OLED panels for the iPhone 15, but due to process problems, the yield rate was low and unstable, making mass production in June 2023 almost impossible.

According to the source,Samsung and LGD are likely to be the only suppliers of OLED panels for the iPhone 15. Samsung is expected to account for the vast majority, and its production capacity is higher than that of LGD.

It is reported that Apple originally planned to include BOE in the iPhone 15 supply chain to reduce its dependence on Samsung OLED screens.

According to the latest research report of CINNO Research, in 2022, BOE’s AMOLED smartphone panel shipments will be about 80 million pieces, a year-on-year increase of 31.1%, and its market share will be 13%, a year-on-year increase of 4.1 percentage points, ranking second in the world and No. 1 in China. one. Driven by Apple’s new machine orders, BOE’s market share has grown rapidly.

It is understood that BOE only accounted for 6.1% of the screen supply orders for the iPhone 14 series, which is lower than the supply ratio of Samsung and LGD.

Earlier, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that BOE’s shipments of iPhone displays will increase rapidly in 2023, and it may beat Samsung and LGD to become the largest display supplier for the iPhone. But now it has changed, and it seems difficult to achieve.

