Listen to the audio version of the article

Boeing has once again suspended deliveries of its 787 long-haul aircraft, which had already been halted for several months in 2021 and 2022 due to defects. The decision is to better examine a part of the fuselage, said the US agency that supervises aviation (FAA). The agency said it was working with the US aircraft maker “to determine what actions might be required for recently delivered aircraft” and that deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been resolved. .