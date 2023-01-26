© Reuters. Boeing (BA.US) 2022 Q4 revenue of $19.98 billion lower than expected commercial aircraft deliveries up 94% year-on-year



Zhitong Finance APP learned that Boeing (BA.US) announced its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022 before the U.S. stock market opened on January 25 (Wednesday). The data shows that the company’s Q4 revenue was US$19.98 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35%, which was lower than analysts’ forecast of US$20.38 billion; the net loss was US$663 million, which was significantly narrowed year-on-year, compared with a loss of US$4.164 billion in the same period last year; loss per share $1.06, compared with a loss of $7.02 per share in the same period last year.

Under the GAAP standard, Boeing’s Q4 operating loss was US$353 million, compared with a loss of US$4.171 billion in the same period last year; the operating profit margin was negative 1.8%, which was negative 28.2% in the same period last year; the net cash flow from operating activities was US$3.457 billion, which was 716 million in the same period last year. One hundred million U.S. dollars.

Under non-GAAP standards, Boeing’s Q4 core loss operating loss was US$650 million, compared with a loss of US$4.536 billion in the same period last year; the core operating profit margin was negative 3.3%, which narrowed year-on-year, and it was negative 30.7% in the same period last year; the core loss per share was US$1.75 , a loss of $7.69 per share in the same period last year.

In terms of business, Boeing’s commercial aircraft business revenue in the fourth quarter was US$9.224 billion, a year-on-year increase of 94%, compared with US$4.75 billion in the same period last year; defense, space and security business revenue was US$6.181 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5%; Revenue was US$4.567 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6%.

Boeing delivered 152 commercial aircraft in the fourth quarter, compared with 99 in the same period last year, an increase of 54% year-on-year; Boeing delivered 480 commercial aircraft this year, compared with 340 in the same period last year, an increase of 41% year-on-year.

In terms of performance last year, revenue was US$66.608 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7%; a net loss of US$5.053 billion, a loss of US$4.29 billion in the same period last year; a loss per share of US$8.3, a loss of US$7.15 per share in the same period last year.

As of press time, Boeing fell 2.54% to $206.4 before the market.