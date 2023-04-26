Home » Boeing: increase monthly production of 737 Max
Business

Boeing: increase monthly production of 737 Max

by admin
Boeing: increase monthly production of 737 Max

Boeing said it will ramp production of 737 Max airplanes to 38 a month by the end of the year, up from 31 a month, despite a production issue affecting some aircraft. The company also plans to increase production of the 787 Dreamliner to five airplanes per month by the end of the year, up from three currently.

“This is a big year for us,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in a statement. “As demand increases in our markets, we need to focus on executing and meeting customer commitments.”

Boeing for the period ended March 31, relative to Refinitiv consensus estimates, reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.27 versus $1.07, revenues of $17.92 billion versus $17.57 billion. dollars.

See also  The spaghetti diagram 🍝 in process analysis

You may also like

Peugeot and YellowKorner invite 5 photographers to tell...

Possible Rises Coming for Gold? Has the Yellow...

EU Stability and Growth Pact: new diktats on...

The U.S. consumer confidence index in April hit...

The cryptic return of D’Alema. Neither with Schlein,...

Alphabet and Microsoft better than expected, even if...

Gas, price below 39 euros per MWh: at...

Equipped with air suspension, the latest information of...

McLaren 750S: the 750 hp two-seater sports debut....

The new EU rules on public accounts. Adjustment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy