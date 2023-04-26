Boeing: increase monthly production of 737 Max

Boeing said it will ramp production of 737 Max airplanes to 38 a month by the end of the year, up from 31 a month, despite a production issue affecting some aircraft. The company also plans to increase production of the 787 Dreamliner to five airplanes per month by the end of the year, up from three currently.

“This is a big year for us,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in a statement. “As demand increases in our markets, we need to focus on executing and meeting customer commitments.”

Boeing for the period ended March 31, relative to Refinitiv consensus estimates, reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.27 versus $1.07, revenues of $17.92 billion versus $17.57 billion. dollars.