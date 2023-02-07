Boeing says goodbye to production of its most famous aircraft

It appeared for the first time in the skies at the dawn of the seventiesnow they count well 1574 units. He hosted on board more than authoritative figures of the caliber of heads of state, kings, actors, sports personalities, smugglers and pontiffs such as Paul VI e John Paul II. It has revolutionized the world of air mobility, changing the habits, customs and habits of entire populations.

Il Boeing 747 marked an era that is now about to end: the company has in fact announced the end of production of its most famous aircraft, making room for less polluting alternatives. The “Queen of the Skies”, almost three times the size of the long-range aircraft in circulation at the time, was capable of carrying over 400 people to more than 13 thousand meters of altitudewhizzing over a thousand kilometers per hour.

