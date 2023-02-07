Home Business Boeing says goodbye to the 747, symbol of the economic boom
Business

Boeing says goodbye to the 747, symbol of the economic boom

by admin
Boeing says goodbye to the 747, symbol of the economic boom

Boeing says goodbye to production of its most famous aircraft

It appeared for the first time in the skies at the dawn of the seventiesnow they count well 1574 units. He hosted on board more than authoritative figures of the caliber of heads of state, kings, actors, sports personalities, smugglers and pontiffs such as Paul VI e John Paul II. It has revolutionized the world of air mobility, changing the habits, customs and habits of entire populations.

Il Boeing 747 marked an era that is now about to end: the company has in fact announced the end of production of its most famous aircraft, making room for less polluting alternatives. The “Queen of the Skies”, almost three times the size of the long-range aircraft in circulation at the time, was capable of carrying over 400 people to more than 13 thousand meters of altitudewhizzing over a thousand kilometers per hour.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  FOL Trading USA: episode dated 12.12.2022

You may also like

Ferretti, the results of the luxury yachts drag...

U.S. soybeans fluctuate at a high level, waiting...

Cariplo Foundation, Enoc running for presidency

Cdx, Berlusconi breaks the “fake” unity: in Lombardy...

Hunan is doing this to develop the property...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at low...

Lega, Invernizzi and the “erotic game”: a militant...

Anima closes 2022 with declining profits and revenues....

Will the Fed raise rates three more times?Interest...

The market for wooden houses is growing: Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy