New tile on top of Boeing. The US carrier has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners in order to carry out further analyzes on a fuselage component, the company and the Federal Aviation Administration said. It is not known when Boeing will be able to resume deliveries, but production will continue and Boeing does not expect the issue to require further action on the 787s. “There are no immediate flight safety issues for the in-service fleet,” the company said. ‘agency. “We are communicating with our customers and will continue to follow FAA guidance. While short-term deliveries will suffer, we do not currently anticipate a change in our production and delivery outlook for the current year.” The planes, often used for long-haul international routes, have had several problems for several years and it is not the first time that deliveries have been disrupted. Shares of the company fell 3% in premarket.

