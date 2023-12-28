Boeing, warning about loose bolts on 737 Max

Listen to the audio version of the article

New safety alert at Boeing with effect on the aerospace giant’s stock prices on Wall Street. The company urged airline customers to inspect 737 Max planes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system. The manufacturer recommended the inspections after “an international operator discovered a missing bolt and nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder control link,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. federal regulatory agency. The inspections will last about two hours per plane and all new 737 Max aircraft will be checked before being delivered to customers, Boeing said. Since the beginning of the year, Boeing shares have gained 36%.

The alarm

In essence Aircraft maker Boeing is urging airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday. The FAA said it is closely monitoring targeted inspections of the Boeing 737 MAX and will consider further action based on any further findings of loose or missing hardware. Boeing recommended inspections after an international operator discovered a missing bolt and nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder control linkage, the FAA said. Boeing discovered another undelivered plane with an inadequately tightened nut, the agency said. “The problem identified on that particular aircraft has been resolved,” Boeing said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that operators inspect their 737 MAX aircraft and inform us of any findings. We have notified the FAA and our customers and will continue to keep them informed of progress.”

For the first time a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands on ice in Antarctica

The planemaker recommended that airlines inspect their MAXs within two weeks, but delivered 737 MAX planes will be safe to continue flying, Boeing said. Production and delivery of the MAX will continue.

The problem does not affect older-model 737 Next Generation airplanes, Boeing said.

The compagnie saeree Usa

United Airlines American Airlines, two of the MAX’s largest domestic customers, said they did not expect the inspections to impact operations. Southwest Airlines, a U.S. airline that flies exclusively 737 NG and MAX aircraft, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share this: Facebook

X

