Boeing is looking to ramp up production of its 737 Max to meet a backlog of orders for new airplanes.

The new production line, which will open in the second half of next year, will be located in Everett, Washington, where space is available as Boeing moves production of the 787s (the largest airplanes) to South Carolina and is ending production of the iconic 747.

The Max is Boeing’s best-selling aircraft. It was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two fatal crashes involving a flight control system that Boeing subsequently overhauled. Since the United States and other regulators cleared the Max to resume flying, Boeing has won large orders from United, Delta, Southwest and other foreign carriers.

Boeing recently rattled off the accounts. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the US aerospace giant recorded a loss of 663 million dollars, with a turnover of 19.98 billion dollars (+35% on the same period of 2021, but below the 20.38 billion forecast by analysts); while for all of 2022 the group’s net losses rose to $5 billion from $4.3 billion in 2021.

In addition, the company reported a loss in earnings per share of -$1.75 in the recent quarter, well below analyst estimates of $0.27 per share.