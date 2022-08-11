Boeing Co said on Tuesday that deliveries of its planes fell to 26 in July, the lowest level in five months, underscoring the pressure on global supply chains. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing said the July deliveries included 23 737 MAX models and three wide-body freighters. The company’s total year-to-date deliveries reached 242, including 212 of the MAX models.

The figures above do not include the 787 Dreamliner, which is due to resume deliveries after a one-year hiatus. Boeing is expected to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner in the coming days, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday.

Boeing’s July deliveries were about half of the 51 delivered the previous month, the biggest monthly drop since before the 737 Max model was cleared to return to service in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Boeing saw a surge in new business in July. The company has confirmed orders for 125 Max models from Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways, as well as two 777 freighter orders from Air Canada, and has secured two Max models from American Airlines and one from FedEx. New order for 777 freighters.

That brings Boeing’s total orders in July to 130, compared to 416 so far this year; and core net orders of 126, compared to 312 so far this year. Four aircraft orders were cancelled in July.

Airbus earlier reported a year-to-date net order of 656 aircraft. After further accounting adjustments, Boeing said its adjusted net order book for the year to date was 362.