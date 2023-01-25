© Reuters. Boeing’s Q4 EPS, revenue miss estimates



Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE: BA ) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, showing that the company missed analysts’ expectations on revenue and earnings per share.

In the latest financial report released by the company, the company’s earnings per share were $-1.75, and the total revenue was $19.98B, while the previous Yingwei Finance Investing.com survey of analysts showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $20.37B for an EPS of $0.27.

Shares of Boeing fell 3.76% in the pre-market session after the earnings report, trading around $204.02.

Shares of Boeing have risen 11% this year, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 1.77% gain over the same period.

Before Boeing announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the industrial sector also announced their financial reports this month.

On Tuesday, Raytheon Technologies released its fourth-quarter earnings report of $1.27 per share on $18.09B in revenue, compared to Wall Street’s expectations for EPS of $1.24 on $18.19B in revenue.

In addition, Union Pacific’s earnings report on Tuesday fell short of analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $2.67 on revenue of $6.2B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $2.78 on revenue of $6.31B .

