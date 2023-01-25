Home Business Boeing’s Q4 EPS and revenue miss expectations Provider of Investing.com
Business

Boeing’s Q4 EPS and revenue miss expectations Provider of Investing.com

by admin
Boeing’s Q4 EPS and revenue miss expectations Provider of Investing.com
© Reuters. Boeing’s Q4 EPS, revenue miss estimates

Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE: BA ) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, showing that the company missed analysts’ expectations on revenue and earnings per share.

In the latest financial report released by the company, the company’s earnings per share were $-1.75, and the total revenue was $19.98B, while the previous Yingwei Finance Investing.com survey of analysts showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $20.37B for an EPS of $0.27.

Shares of Boeing fell 3.76% in the pre-market session after the earnings report, trading around $204.02.

Shares of Boeing have risen 11% this year, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 1.77% gain over the same period.

Before Boeing announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the industrial sector also announced their financial reports this month.

On Tuesday, Raytheon Technologies released its fourth-quarter earnings report of $1.27 per share on $18.09B in revenue, compared to Wall Street’s expectations for EPS of $1.24 on $18.19B in revenue.

In addition, Union Pacific’s earnings report on Tuesday fell short of analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $2.67 on revenue of $6.2B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $2.78 on revenue of $6.31B .

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

See also  Inflation alarm, the CGIA asks the government to intervene on the tax burden

You may also like

The US price of Model Y was unexpectedly...

Office in New York and B2B meetings, so...

Xiaomi car design documents leaked? Response came: Not...

For the ECB it is the day of...

Advance Insurance Q4 earnings per share and revenue...

Gas stations, negotiation to the bitter end to...

Boeing closes 2022 with a loss despite rising...

Prospects for IPOs in US Stocks | Revenue...

Alpine A110R: the road test of the “radical”...

Margermarket Ranking: Barabino leader in Italy, sixth in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy