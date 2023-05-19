BofA: Investors continue to pour cash, but the pace is slowing

In the past week, investors invested $25.1 billion in cash, but the flow to i monetary funds has slowed recently, reflecting a higher degree of investor confidence.

Thus a recent report by BofA Global Research according to which $151 billion has flowed into money market funds in the past four weeks, up from $404 billion in the four weeks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March and the banking sector upheaval, according to the BofA report.

Meanwhile, investors bought $5.6 billion of bonds and withdrew $7.7 billion from equity funds in the week to May 17.

Investors also showed a preference for investment-grade bonds – which recorded seven-week inflows and a weekly inflow of $4.9 billion – over high-yield bonds, from which investors withdrew $2 billion a week. last week.

BofA analysts said a 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets to equities and 40% to bonds, delivered an annualized return of 28% in 2023, reversing course after a “disastrous” 2022 .

A total of $1.1 billion was invested in technology stocks, marking the fifth week of inflows as investors preferred growth over value stocks.

Investors withdrew $700 million from financial funds, while real estate investment trusts saw the largest outflows since November 2022, totaling $600 million.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, the BofA said the “major pain” will be Federal Reserve interest rates at 6% rather than 3%.