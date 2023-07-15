Home » BofA: Investors flock to stocks and bonds, reducing liquidity
Investors flocked to bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday as they pulled $17.6 billion out of cash, according to a Friday report from Bank of America (BofA) Global Research.

Weekly inflows into bonds were $12.1 billion, while equities saw inflows of $11.6 billion. Investors also dumped $500 million in gold, the BofA said, citing data from fund data provider EPFR.

As for equity flows, investors bought tech stocks and sold healthcare stocks, while defensive stocks were “shunned,” the report said.

